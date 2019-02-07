7 Best Body-Weight Moves for Smaller Guys

If you’re 5'8" or under, we have good news for you: You’re better at working out. When it comes to lifting weights, a stouter guy doesn’t have to travel as far during moves like squats, bench presses, and deadlifts compared with a guy who is 6' or taller. Because of this, you can lift heavier weights with better form for more reps. (Badass, right?) Also, a shorter range of motion means that shorter guys can achieve better positioning, which reduces the chance of injury.

But we’re not here to help you move big weights. We've featured “10 Body-Weight Moves for Big Men,” and now we’re doing the same for the smaller dudes. So grab your jumbo-size buddy and show him up by tackling these seven weights-free moves.