A straightforward way to give your workouts a new spin is to include some combination moves where you combine two or more exercises into each rep. Combination exercises help you build muscle, shed fat, and improve conditioning. These exercises are great when you’re short on time, in a fat-loss phase, or looking to add variety to your workouts.
Combo exercises don’t require the skill of complexes, which is excellent for the older and less experienced lifter and perfect if you like a challenge. Here we’ll dive into the advantages and disadvantages of combo exercises and three combo moves that will have you sweating and smiling in no time.
Combination exercises take two different exercises and pair them together. You do one rep of the first exercise and one rep of the second and continue alternating between the two movements until your set is finished. Here is a popular example.
ADVANTAGES & DISADVANTAGES OF COMBINATION EXERCISES
Combination exercises are excellent when used in the right way and used correctly for your goals. But they are only for some and not a good fit for certain goals. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of performing combination exercises.
You can’t combine any two exercises and call it a combination exercise—there has to be some rhyme and reason in order for it to work. Here are a few considerations regarding performing and choosing your combination exercise.
Now that you are more informed about combo exercises and how and why to program them, here are three excellent combo exercises to take out for a spin.