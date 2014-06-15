4 Leg Moves Better Than the Barbell Squat

2. The Goblet Squat

The barbell back squat may be known as the "king" of all exercises, but it may not be for everyone. Those with lack of hip mobility, lower back issues, knee issues, and beginners will have difficulties getting the full benefits of the barbell squat. Being able to squat even though you are injured is important both to build muscle and strength in the quads and lower body and is also an important movement for daily life.

The goblet squat has so many progressions that injured athletes can usually perform the goblet squat with both low and high loads. These learning curves and mechanical issues can be resolved most of the time with the goblet squat.

Directions: All you have to do is grab a kettlebell or dumbbell and place it by your chest. Keep your elbows tucked in and keep your chest up at all times. Place your feet at shoulder-width apart with your toes pointed out 0-30 degrees. Push your hips back, and drive your knees out as you squat until you reach at least parallel or below. Utilize the goblet squat once in a while and watch your barbell squat (front and back) and lower-body improve.