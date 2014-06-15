Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

Leg Exercises

4 Leg Moves Better Than the Barbell Squat

Don’t chain yourself to the squat for growth. Put these four underused moves to use for harder, stronger, bigger legs.

Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
We dig the squat. It’s great for adding size to any frame, it’s a proven strength-builder and it has unparalleled carryover for sport. But loading that bar across your traps from week to week may be keeping you from other moves at your disposal that can trigger, dare we say, better growth than the traditional barbell squat.

Forget for a moment that variety is key for continued progress. These four moves, which combine familiar implements with unique tactics, help shake your muscle bellies out of complacency. With the proper weight loads, these multi-joint moves jack up the release of growth hormone and testosterone, a la the barbell squat, while permanently slamming shut your yawning squat life.

Dustin Snipes
1. 2-Up 1-Down Leg Press

The leg press has been a staple in the regimens of bodybuilders for decades. But it can be used better than it is presently. The eccentric overload of the “2-Up 1-Down” requires no spotters, but a high pain tolerance and most importantly, a desire to get better. It is impossible to maximize muscle growth without training eccentric overloads. While we all love squats, this exercise removes balance and core stability requirements and lets us focus on the legs.

Directions: Sit on the machine with your head and back against the padded support. With your feet on the platform, tighten your abdominals. Push the platform away from your body by extending your knees and pushing your hips back into the pad. Do not lift your lower back or butt off the platform. Using only one leg, bring the weight down so your knees are at 90 degrees for a steady five-second tempo. Forcefully push the weight back up to starting position with both legs. Repeat for 6-8 repetitions.

2. The Goblet Squat

The barbell back squat may be known as the "king" of all exercises, but it may not be for everyone. Those with lack of hip mobility, lower back issues, knee issues, and beginners will have difficulties getting the full benefits of the barbell squat. Being able to squat even though you are injured is important both to build muscle and strength in the quads and lower body and is also an important movement for daily life.

The goblet squat has so many progressions that injured athletes can usually perform the goblet squat with both low and high loads. These learning curves and mechanical issues can be resolved most of the time with the goblet squat.

Directions: All you have to do is grab a kettlebell or dumbbell and place it by your chest. Keep your elbows tucked in and keep your chest up at all times. Place your feet at shoulder-width apart with your toes pointed out 0-30 degrees. Push your hips back, and drive your knees out as you squat until you reach at least parallel or below. Utilize the goblet squat once in a while and watch your barbell squat (front and back) and lower-body improve. 

gilaxia / Getty
3. Heavy Leg Press

The leg press provides a few key advantages over the squat for quad mass.   

First, it eliminates the weak points from the movement, such as the lower back, so you can do more weight for more reps without supporting muscle groups failing first. Second, oxygen debt becomes less of a limiting factor because the rib cage and lungs aren't compressed by the squat bar and you can breath more effectively throughout the set, allowing more reps to be performed, particularly when you include drop sets and pause/holds into the movement. Third, you are able to endure a great deal more lactic acid build up without concern for being crushed under the bar–as you near failure and can still crank out some extra partials and even self spot when necessary.  

Per Bernal
4. Deep Hack Squat

For maximal quad activation and superior glute stimulation, hit this machine-based exercise early in your leg routine.

Directions: Keep your feet shoulder-width or closer together when doing this move to build a serious quad sweep. Drop all the way down until your butt is below your calves and then drive your back in to the pad and your feet in to the floor on the way up.

The key here is controlling the descent and hitting maximal depth. The deep hole shot on this exercise will engage the glutes, while the angle of the drive against the proximity of the feet will crush your quads on every rep. Man up with sets of 12 reps and challenge the squat advocates (especially those who don't go deep) to do the same!

