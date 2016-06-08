25 Foods You Shouldn't Eat
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Building big traps is a necessity for a symmetrically sculpted upper torso, and most guys usually give these muscles attention at the end of their shoulder workout. But to really build some shirt stretching traps, you’ve got to isolate this area with a variety of exercises that target the upper, middle and lower section of these muscles.
The upper traps can be developed by elevating the shoulders through common exercises such as shrugs and upright rows, while the mid traps can be developed by pulling the shoulder blades together. As for the lower traps, they can best be developed by drawing the shoulder blades downward while keeping the arms almost straight and stiff.
Dedicate a training day to these muscles with the following 4 exercises, and you’ll be busting out some bigger traps in no time.
SEE ALSO: Gain 10 Pounds of Muscle in 4 Weeks
1 of 4
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4