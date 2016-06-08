Building big traps is a necessity for a symmetrically sculpted upper torso, and most guys usually give these muscles attention at the end of their shoulder workout. But to really build some shirt stretching traps, you’ve got to isolate this area with a variety of exercises that target the upper, middle and lower section of these muscles.

The upper traps can be developed by elevating the shoulders through common exercises such as shrugs and upright rows, while the mid traps can be developed by pulling the shoulder blades together. As for the lower traps, they can best be developed by drawing the shoulder blades downward while keeping the arms almost straight and stiff.

Dedicate a training day to these muscles with the following 4 exercises, and you’ll be busting out some bigger traps in no time.

