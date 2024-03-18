28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
When it comes to building shoulder mass, overhead presses and lateral raises are the staple moves of many workout routines. Although these traditional exercises are excellent at building strength and creating the coveted ‘capped’ shoulders, banded shoulder rotations hold their own (and then some).
“Internal and external shoulder rotations are important for shoulder health because they help strengthen the rotator cuff, which stabilizes the shoulder joint,” explains Alicia Cruz, CPT, and bodybuilding athlete. “By strengthening these muscles, it helps reduce the risk of injury; Internal and external rotations also help improve range of motion and can help improve posture.”
Cruz provided a few banded shoulder rotation techniques to help you level up your shoulder health.
Simply put, banded shoulder rotations are exercises that involve opening and closing your shoulder towards and away from your body using a resistance band.
External rotations turn the shoulder joint away from your body whereas internal rotations involve turning your shoulder towards your body.
Beyond convenience and versatility, “the biggest reason why bands are such a great choice is that when doing the exercise, your shoulder will be the primary muscle doing the work, as opposed to dumbbells. When you use dumbbells, the weight pulls downward and ends up working the biceps, which takes away focus from the shoulder,” explains Cruz.
Not only do bands help keep the focus on the muscle at hand, but make for a fantastic warmup on upper-body day.
Trainer’s Note: For the first three exercises, you’re going to have the band attached at waist height.
Try This: While performing rotations, place a rolled-up towel between your elbow and your body. The added padding and support can help reduce stress on your shoulder joints making this move even more safe and effective.
Beginner Tip: Start with light resistance, move slowly and with control, tighten your abdominals, and focus on mind and muscle connection.
Trainer Tips:
Cruz recommends performing rotations before your upper body days as a warm-up to help prevent injury.
For the first 4 exercises, the closer you are to the band’s anchor, the easier it will be, while the further away you are, the harder it will be, so choose your body placement accordingly.