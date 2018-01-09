Westend61 / Getty

Shoulder Exercises

5 CrossFit Workouts to Help You Master the Handstand

Improve your skill at this challenging gymnastics discipline—and construct an imposing set of shoulders while you’re at it—with these five WODs.

Spenser Mestel thumbnail by
Westend61 / Getty
View Gallery (5)

If the closest you've come to a handstand is falling onto your hands and knees, don't worry—even Brent Fikowski, the second-place finisher at the 2017 CrossFit Games, had difficult learning the skill.

"I was never a gymnast, and when I first started CrossFit I was hopeless at walking on my hands,” he says. “Since then, after a few years of practice and more than a few epic fails, I have been able to win events at the CrossFit Games and Regional level that have included handstands."

It will take some strength, some flexibility, and some hard work, but these five workouts will help you master one of CrossFit's most important gymnastics moves

5 CrossFit Workouts to Help You Master the Handstand
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Marco_Piunti / Getty
1. Press and Hold

3 rounds, for quality:

60 feet Walking Lunges With Kettlebell Held Overhead
6 Narrow-Grip Overhead Squats

Overhead walking lunges and narrow-grip overhead squats help you develop the necessary strength and overhead positioning, Fikowski says. But that may may not be enough, he warns: "If you lack flexibility in your shoulders, you will have to shift your bodyweight's center of mass to compensate—so stretch your chest, stretch your lats, and stretch your triceps."

Once you've got the strength and flexibility, "GET UPSIDE DOWN!” he says. “Hold yourself up against a wall, then do it again facing the wall. Try to walk, try to walk sideways, try to walk on your hands backwards. Try these things in a safe environment ideally with some pads and mats to catch you when you fall."

2 of 5
Hero Images / Getty
2. The Progression

25-yard Pike Bear Crawl
20 Shoulder Taps with your feet on a box
30 sec. – 60 sec. Handstand Hold against the wall
10 Handstand Hold Shoulder Taps

This workout comes from Austin Malleolo and Denise Thomas, both trainers at Reebok CrossFit One and members of the CrossFit HQ Seminar Staff. Their advice: "Master one skill before advancing to the next, which will reduce the risk of injury and improve your skills over the long-term. And remember to always squeeze your core when inverted."

3 of 5
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty
3. The Angry Crow

3 rounds, for quality:

Hollow Hold
Wall-Facing Shoulder Taps
Crow Hold

Start with 30 seconds of each of the above movements and work up to a minute of each, says Sam Orme, the owner of CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn. "You can be any distance from the wall for your shoulder taps [an angle is advisable at the beginning],” she says. “Focus on achieving a straight body line from your hands all the way to your toes."

4 of 5
svetikd / Getty
4. Inverted Tabata

Part I:

Tabata (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off):
8 rounds of Wall-Facing Handstand

Part II:

As many reps as possible:

Put a 25-lb plate flush against the wall and kick into a handstand with both hands on the plate. Then, move your left hand onto the ground. Then, your right. Then, move your left hand back onto the plate. Then, your right. Repeat as many times as possible.

This progression comes from Beau Whitman, a CrossFit coach and former gymnast. The workout will help you build both strength and the coordination to move your hands when inverted. 

5 of 5
Michael Neveux / M+F Magazine
5. Party Rock

3 rounds, for quality:

1-minute Bar Hang
20 Hollow Rocks
5 Wall Walks

This workout comes from Alec Smith, a CrossFit Games competitor and the creator of perhaps the filthiest handstand obstacle course we've ever seen.

For the first part, he recommends holding an object between your legs, which will help you activate every muscle in your body, the same way a handstand should feel. For the hollow rocks, "think about scooping out your chest (upper back) as much as possible to form that solid hollow position."

For your wall walks, it's OK if you can only get to a half-handstand. The important thing is to pause for 2-3 seconds on the wall and focus on staying tight.  

Topics:
Comments