5 CrossFit Workouts to Help You Master the Handstand

If the closest you've come to a handstand is falling onto your hands and knees, don't worry—even Brent Fikowski, the second-place finisher at the 2017 CrossFit Games, had difficult learning the skill.

"I was never a gymnast, and when I first started CrossFit I was hopeless at walking on my hands,” he says. “Since then, after a few years of practice and more than a few epic fails, I have been able to win events at the CrossFit Games and Regional level that have included handstands."

It will take some strength, some flexibility, and some hard work, but these five workouts will help you master one of CrossFit's most important gymnastics moves.