Shoulder Exercises

8 Ways to Build Shoulder Strength and Stability

Follow these tips to save your shoulders so you can keep going strong at the gym.

The shoulder is one of the largest and most complex joints in the body. Developing them should be a high priority in your training for sure, but you should also strive to build strength and stability into all the shoulder muscles, and the joint as a whole.

Here are eight excellent ways to accomplish all of these things for bigger, stronger, healthier shoulders.

Get Complete

Make sure your deltoid program is complete, containing laterals to the front, side and rear, as well as overhead presses and upright rows.

Cover Your Resistance Curves

For building maximum strength and shoulder stability, use free weights (barbells and dumbbells) for the majority of your routine, but do not hesitate to include some cable and machine work as well so all resistance curves are covered.

Get One Sided

Perform some of your exercises unilaterally to make sure strength imbalances are evened out between your left and right sides.

Go All the Way

Use a full range of motion on all shoulder exercises so the muscles are strong and stable from a stretch to contracted position.

Get Warm

Warm-up your rotator cuffs with various internal and external rotation exercises before training chest or deltoids. Also include these movements as part of your actual shoulder-training program with somewhat greater resistance to build strength into these muscles.

Get Negative

Control the negative stroke of each rep, taking about 2-4 seconds to lower the weight. Use as explosive a concentric (positive stroke) contraction as possible to increase power and muscle hypertrophy.

After Stretch

Stretch the shoulders thoroughly after every upper body training session, but not before.

Mix It Up

Do not use the same exact movements every time your train shoulders in order to prevent overuse injury.

