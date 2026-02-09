Lifting heavy weights overhead—and keeping it overhead—is challenging. That’s where lockout issues happen. Elbows drift forward, ribs flare, and eventually the press turns into a standing incline bench. The weight still goes up, but the position is gone, along with your power, shoulder health, and much of any long-term progress.

Lifters often place the blame on either weak triceps or the load itself. But usually the issue is poor overhead positioning. A strong lockout requires shoulder flexion, upward rotation, and thoracic extension to work together. If you can’t get there without compensation, it puts stress where it doesn’t belong.

Improving overhead lockout isn’t about stretching more; it’s about restoring the mobility and control needed to stack the joints, stay tall, and finish every rep with authority. The mobility drills below, brought to you by three experienced coaches, target the restrictions that hinder overhead lockouts, helping you press with greater strength, safety, and confidence.

Common Overhead Press Mistakes That Ruin Shoulder Strength

Many overhead press lockout issues don’t come from lack of strength but from poor positioning that strength can’t save.

Here, besides the triceps, are the main culprits:

Rib flare to find end range: If your shoulders can’t flex overhead, your lower back will arch, your head will come forward, and the bar will not be over your mid-foot. It turns lockout into a compensation, not a position.

Elbows drifting forward: This shifts the load away from the stacked joints and places unnecessary stress on the shoulders and lower back.

Shrugging instead of upward rotation: Elevating the shoulders isn’t the same as controlling the shoulder blades. It’s a shortcut that limits stability overhead.

If it’s a mobility issue, the back-to-the-wall shoulder flexion drill will get to the bottom of it.

The Simple Shoulder Mobility Test Every Lifter Should Do

Stand tall against a wall, with your head, upper back, and lower back glued to it, and your feet hip-width apart. Brace your core and slowly raise both arms overhead until your hands touch the wall.

How to Tell If Mobility Is Holding Back Your Press

Biceps next to ears: If you can’t get vertical without arching (you’ll feel it come off the wall), you’re missing usable shoulder flexion and upward rotation. Ribs stay down: If your rib cage flares up or your lower back arches to find range, your upper back isn’t extending, and your shoulders are stealing motion from the spine. Elbows fully locked without shrugging: If your shoulders hike toward your ears, you may lack stability and control in the overhead position. Head stays neutral between the arms: If you have to crane your neck forward or backward to finish, you need the moves below.

5 Mobility Drills to Fix Overhead Lockout Fast

You know what an overhead press lockout should look like, the issues it can cause, and the mobility test to identify shortfalls. If the test revealed any problems, include one or two of the moves below to help you smash through your lockout problems.

Kneeling Bench T-Spine Extension ‘Prayer’ Stretch

Tasha Whelan knows a thing or two about overhead strength. As a strongman competitor, she regularly battles the log press. Her go-to shoulder mobility drill is the Kneeling Bench T-Spine Extension “Prayer” Stretch. “It’s designed to enhance thoracic spine mobility, “ explains Whelan. “And alleviate tension in the upper back and shoulders.”

Why Lifters Need It: This drill helps restore thoracic extension so that you can press overhead without lower back compensations. According to Whelan, it does this in two ways:

Allowing the scapulae to upwardly rotate and tilt more effectively.

Reducing tone and stiffness in the lats, upper back, and long head of the triceps.

As a bonus, it improves posture and breathing mechanics, which influence bracing and overhead control.

How to do Kneeling Bench T-Spine Extension Prayer Stretch:

Begin by kneeling on the floor with your knees hip-width apart, and place a bench or sturdy surface about a few inches in front of you. Rest your forearms on the bench, holding a PVC pipe with your palms facing upward, then bend your elbows to 90 degrees. Slowly lean back, shifting your hips down toward your heels, and feel a gentle arch through your thoracic spine as you allow your chest to drop toward the floor. Take slow, deep breaths while holding the stretch for 20-30 seconds. Focus on expanding your ribcage and releasing tension with each exhale. Return to the starting position and repeat if needed.

Programming Suggestions: Whelan recommends incorporating these into your warm-up for 2-3 sets of 20-30 seconds, paired with scapular activation drills such as face pulls or Y-raises.

Quadruped Shoulder Controlled Articular Rotations

Quadruped Shoulder CARs are slow, deliberate shoulder circles performed on all fours. The intention with this exercise is to own every degree of motion the shoulder already has. It’s shoulder mobility with intent, not stretching.

Why Lifters Need It: Most overhead press problems don’t come from limited range; they come from poor control at the end range. These restore shoulder rotation without cranking on your shoulder, improve awareness and motor control, while exposing imbalances between sides.

How to Do Quadruped Shoulder Controlled Articular Rotations:

Get into a quadruped position with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Brace your core lightly and keep your spine neutral, then lift one hand off the floor. Slowly move the arm through a complete circular path: forward, up, back, and around, then reverse the direction on the next rep. Move slowly while staying smooth and controlled, and repeat on the other side.

Programming Suggestions: These are ideal as a warm-up exercise or between sets of your overhead press warm-up sets, performing 3–5 controlled reps per direction, per side.

Bird Dog Band Press

Dr. Justin Farnsworth, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) with 20 years of coaching experience, has seen his fair share of shoulder mobility issues. When faced with it, the Bird Dog band press is his go-to to improve overhead range. “So instead of having to resist gravity vertically,” explains Farnsworth. “It’s easier for people to access an overhead range of motion in this position, where gravity isn’t a factor.”

Why Lifters Need It: Scapular upward rotation is a key factor, and this bird dog variation requires the scapula to work harder because we have to lock it to get the band overhead. But there is an advantage to performing the drill with a band in the bird dog position. “It asks for control at midline,” says Farnsworth. “And if it’s stiff or tight, they don’t control their midline. When we start asking the midline to do its job, we change the overhead access positioning for the better.”

How to do Bird Dog Band Press:

Anchor a light band to a squat rack around knee height. While on all fours, grip the band in your right hand, to the outside of your body, and ensure that the band has tension. Extend the left leg behind you and push the heel towards the wall. Press overhead and pause for 2 seconds. Bring your hand back to your chest and repeat. Then do the other side.

Programming Suggestions: Farnsworth recommends completing 12 reps per side before you consider touching the barbell.

Forearm Wall Slide with Lift-Off

This wall slide variation is performed with the forearms on the wall, finishing with a controlled lift-off at the top. It trains shoulder flexion and scapular upward rotation, the two non-negotiables for a clean overhead press lockout.

Why lifters Need It: If your overhead press turns into a glorified back bend, this exercise exposes why and helps you rectify it. Forearm wall slides train the shoulders to move up and around, not forward, improve scapular upward rotation, and control, while exposing poor overhead mechanics and rib flare.

How to Forearm Wall Slide with Lift-Off:

Stand facing a wall with forearms resting against it and elbows bent at 90 degrees. Set your stance so ribs are down and core lightly braced. Slide your forearms upward while keeping pressure into the wall, then at the top, reach up and lift your forearms off the wall for 2 seconds. Lower back down under control and reset, and repeat

Programming Suggestions: Performing 2 sets of 8 reps as part of your warm-up or 3 to 4 reps between sets of overhead pressing will do the trick.

Bench Pullovers

Dr. Bo Babenko, PT, DPT, not only sees many clients with shoulder mobility issues but is also a high-level CrossFit competitor, spending a lot of time overhead. His go-to shoulder mobility move is a bench pullover, a variation of a pullover, to improve your overhead lockout position. “The key to this exercise,” explains Dr. Bo. “ Is setting up in a shoulder-only support position. Your glutes start firing on all cylinders.”

Why Lifters Need It: Integrating your torso into the overhead position is key to protecting and building your overhead foundation. Bench pullovers teach lifters to own shoulder flexion, control rib position, and stay stacked in the exact range where overhead presses tend to break down. “As you pull over head,” says Dr. Bo.” The temptation to allow your ribs to flare up will strike hard, but you must fight that to protect your back and shoulders.”

How To Do Bench Pullovers:

Set up with the shoulders across a bench, holding a light dumbbell in one hand. Extend the hips, bring your ribs down, and start with the dumbbell under the shoulder. Slowly lower the dumbbell behind you, keeping your elbow straight and feeling a stretch in your lats. Once you have reached your end range without compensation, return to the start, reset, and repeat.

Programming Suggestions: Babenko recommends 3 sets of 8-10 reps in your warm-up and the same reps in your cooldown to improve motor control.