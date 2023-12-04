28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Given a choice between leg day and arm day, which one would you choose? It’s not like training legs is not essential because it is, but nothing gives you instant gratification more than a wicked arm pump. In the mirror by the dumbbell rack, doing endless biceps curls and shoulder raise variations for increased flex time.
But wait, isn’t something missing?
If you guessed tricep training, you would be correct. Minus standing overhead triceps variations, many triceps exercises are not performed in front of a mirror, so they are sometimes pushed aside for exercise variations where your handiwork can be admired.
But your triceps—the three-headed horseshoe-shaped muscle on the back of your arm — deserve more attention.
The triceps make up two-thirds of your upper arm muscle and cover the entirety of the back of your arm. That’s some prime flexing real estate, and the triceps are not all show and no go, either. It’s your triceps doing work whenever you’re pressing or doing dips.
Here, we’ll dive into a little triceps anatomy and three reasons to never neglect your tricep training again during arm day.
The triceps, or its Latin name triceps brachii, are three muscles on the back of the upper arm.
The primary role of the triceps is elbow extension, and usually, the last half to a third of the range of motion most pressing exercises are all triceps. The triceps stabilize your arm when it’s by your side, and the triceps’ long head assists with the extension and adduction of your arm at the shoulder, like with lat pulldowns.
Because the triceps comprise 2/3 of the upper arm, they always play a significant role in flex appeal. Big, strong arms need love on both sides of the upper arm, not just one. Yes, vanity is a reason never to neglect your tricep training, and here are three more.
1 of 4
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4