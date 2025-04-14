Claire P. Thomas has amassed 1.2 million followers on Instagram thanks to her easy to follow workouts, and for those that are short on time, there’s still every opportunity to participate in one of her epically efficient abdominal sessions—EMOM style. Best of all, you can do this 15-minute abs workout anywhere, so whether it’s before work, or during a lunch break, or even on vacation, all you need is a flat surface and a desire to crush your core.

EMOM stands for ‘Every Minute On the Minute’ and is a surefire way to get your sweat on without any wasted time. In this workout you will perform each move for 40 seconds and then take 20 seconds rest before going on to the next exercise.

Claire P. Thomas’s 15 Minute Abs EMOM

Complete 3 Rounds of the following circuit:

3 Way V-Ups

Boat Crunches + Toe Taps

Side Plank Crunches – Elbows to Knees (20 seconds each side)

Side-to-Side Alternating Knee Tucks

Reverse Plank Marches

The 15-Minute Anywhere Ab Workout Breakdown

“15 minutes to fire up your core,” enthused Thomas via her motivational Instagram post. While you can complete this session in a brief amount of time, it’s actually brilliant for your abs. 3 Way V-Ups target the rectus abdominis at the front of the abs, in addition to the obliques (at the side) and also your hip flexors as you try to keep yourself stable. Working in three directions, you’ll also be honing your coordination and balance.

Combining the boat crunch with toe taps will blitz the entire core, front-to-back and side-to-side and will not just benefit your abs, but quads, knees, your lower back and posture to boot. Next up you’ll perform side plank crunches by touching your knee to your elbow, really obliterating those obliques while strengthening the muscles around your spine.

The side-to-side, alternating knee tucks will target your lower abs and hip flexors, engaging the entire core and building your motor skills. You’ll complete the round with reverse plank marches, making sure that the glutes are taxed while you give the whole body a blast. In this finisher, you’ll hit the core, shoulders, triceps, and legs. Well, they do say: “last set, best set!” Repeat for two more rounds and give this workout a whirl anytime you need a quick ab workout either by the pool, at the gym, or in front of the sofa!

