When it comes to this hypertrophy workout and in general hypertrophy training, the goal is simple: increase muscle size and get stronger in the process. While traditional methods like straight sets and progressive overload are effective, advanced techniques such as density sets, dropsets, and double rest-pause sets have emerged as powerful strategies for eliciting a hypertrophic stimulus.
What Are Density Sets?
Density sets involve performing a specific number of repetitions within a set time frame, often increasing the total volume of work done within that period. This method allows for shorter rest periods while maintaining a high training volume, leading to greater metabolic stress and fatigue, two critical components of muscle hypertrophy.
Why They Are Effective for Hypertrophy
Practical Implementation
To perform density sets, choose an exercise and establish a time frame (e.g., 1-3 minutes). For example, you could aim to complete as many reps close to failure as possible within that time frame, resting only as needed. Track your progress over time by increasing the total number of reps completed within the same time frame or progress it by increases the working load.
What Are Dropsets?
Dropsets involve performing a set of an exercise close to failure, then immediately reducing the weight and continuing to perform additional repetitions without rest. This technique allows lifters to push their muscles beyond normal fatigue levels, which can be a potent stimulus for hypertrophy.
Why They Are Effective for Hypertrophy
Practical Implementation
To execute dropsets, select an exercise and perform a set to near failure (e.g., 12+ reps). Once you reach failure, immediately reduce the weight by 10% to 30% and continue performing reps until failure again. You can repeat this process for multiple drops, typically two to five times.
What Are Double Rest-Pause Sets?
Double rest-pause sets involve taking short breaks during a set of an exercise to allow for partial recovery before continuing with any hypertrophy workout. After reaching near failure, the lifter rests for a predetermined period (e.g., 10-20 seconds) before performing additional reps. This technique effectively extends the set and increases the overall volume while still allowing for some recovery.
Why They Are Effective for Hypertrophy
Practical Implementation
To perform double rest-pause sets, select an exercise (e.g., pushups) and perform your first set to near failure, leaving one to two reps in the tank, rest for 10-20 seconds, then continue with additional reps. You can repeat this process for two to three rounds, with the total set lasting longer than a traditional set to eke out more reps and overall training volume.
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Method
|A. Bench Press
|4
|6, 6, 6, Drop set (4th)
|90-120 seconds / Minimal during drop set
|Drop Set (perform drops near failure)
|B. Pull-Ups
|3
|5
|60-90 seconds
|Straight Set
|C1. Chest Supported DB Row
|2
|AMRAP
|15 seconds between rest pauses / 90 seconds between sets
|Double-Rest Pause
|C2. Incline Pushups
|2
|AMRAP
|15 seconds between rest pauses / 90 seconds between sets
|Double-Rest Pause
|D1. Dumbbell Hammer Curls
|1
|2 minutes
|60-120 seconds
|Density Set
|D2. Banded Triceps Push-downs
|1
|2 minutes
|60-120 seconds
|Density Set
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Method
|A. Back Squat to Box
|5
|6
|90-120 seconds
|Straight Set
|B. Belt Squat
|3
|8’s
|0-10 seconds between drops/ 2-3 minutes between sets
|Drop set: Perform sets of 8 for 3-5 drops
|C1. 1.5 Stance Leg Press
|2-3
|AMRAP
|20 seconds between sets/ 90-120 seconds between sets
|Double-Rest Pause
|C2. Reverse Dumbbell Lunge
|3
|12
|60-90 seconds
|Super Set
|D1. Inverted Hamstring Curl
|1
|2 minutes
|60-120 seconds
|Density
|D2. Standing Calf Raise
|1
|2 minutes
|60-120 seconds
|Density
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Method
|A. Barbell Overhead Press
|4
|6
|90-120 seconds
|Straight Set
|B1. Pull-ups
|3
|AMRAP
|Minimal/ 90-120seconds between
|Drop Set (Loaded, Unloaded, Band Assisted)
|B2. Dumbbell Rear Delt Fly
|3
|15+
|60-90 seconds
|Super Set
|C1. Lateral Shoulder Raise
|3
|12
|0 rest between positions/60-90 seconds between movements
|Mechanical Dropset (Strict Seated, Strict Standing, Standing with Body English)
|C2. Chest Supported Front Raise
|3
|12
|60-120 seconds
|Super Set
|D1. TRX Row
|1
|2 minutes
|60-120 seconds
|Density Set
|D2. Dumbbell Biceps Curl
|1
|To Failure
|15 seconds between rest-pauses/ 90-120 between supersets
|Double-Rest Pause
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Method
|A. Front Squat
|4
|4
|90-120 seconds
|Straight Set
|B. Hex Bar Deadlift
|3
|5’s
|0-10 seconds between drops/ 2-3 minutes between sets
|Drop set: Perform sets of 5 reducing load for 3-5 drops
|C1. Lateral Lunge
|3
|8-12
|60-90 seconds
|Super Set
|C2. Cable Pull-thru
|3
|Near Failure
|15-20 seconds/ 90-120 seconds
|Double-Rest Pause
|D1. Leg Extension
|1
|2 minutes
|60-120 seconds
|Density
|D2. Seated Hamstring Curl
|1
|2 minutes
|60-120 seconds
|Density
Conclusion
Density sets, dropsets, and double rest-pause sets are advanced training techniques that provide unique benefits for hypertrophy. Each method enhances muscle growth by increasing time under tension, maximizing metabolic stress, and recruiting more muscle fibers. By incorporating these techniques into your hypertrophy workout routine, you can effectively break through plateaus, stimulate muscle growth, and achieve your hypertrophy goals.