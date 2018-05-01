MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty

Workout Routines

The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Your Abs & Obliques

Sick of endless crunches and situps? Grab a pair of dumbbells and get ready to chisel your six-pack abs and obliques with this efficient circuit workout.

Pete Williams, C.P.T. thumbnail by CPT
MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty
View Gallery (7)

Core training has exploded in popularity over the last 15 years. But while core training is undoubtedly important, it tends to create the notion that lifters don’t need to specifically work their abs. And that’s true, to a degree. A vigorous core workout targeting the hips, midsection, and shoulders—coupled with proper nutrition, of course—is all you need to produce six-pack abs.

That approach can be effective, and some people prefer that two-for-one approach instead of crunching, planking, twisting, and otherwise targeting the abs.

RELATED: The Six-Pack Abs Diet Plan >>>

A dumbbell workout focused on the abs and obliques is the happy middle ground. A dumbbell abs/obliques circuit is perfect for athletes looking to challenge their midsections, as well as build strength and stability by training with iron.

The 30-minute Abs/Obliques Workout: How It Works

In this 30-minute dumbbell workout to build your abs and obliques, we’ll hammer through four rounds of these seven exercises, circuit style. To produce maximum results, do the prescribed reps of each exercise back-to-back, resting as little as possible. Rest only briefly between each round of the circuit.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Your Abs & Obliques
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
PeopleImages / Getty
1. Russian Twist

Why it works: This exercise targets the obliques and challenges your rotational strength, which most people tend not to train nearly enough.

How to do it: Sit on floor and lean slightly back with knees bent and heels on the ground. Hold a dumbbell in front of you, with each hand on a bell and your arms straight in front of you. Rotating from your chest, and making sure not to compress or extend your back, move your arms to the left and briefly touch the dumbbell to the floor. (Don’t smack it into the floor—a light touch will force you to keep your abs tight throughout the movement.) Return to the starting position and turn to the right. Repeat for 10 reps to both sides.

Prescription: 10 reps on each side

2 of 7
Emir Memedovski / Getty
2. Single-Arm Overhead Press

Why it works: This shoulder exercise forces the abs to both stabilize the weight at the top of the lift and keep your core from twisting under the uneven load.

How to do it: Standing with feet shoulder-width apart, hold a dumbbell in your right hand in front of your shoulder. Tighten your core (especially your abs and glutes) and drive the dumbbell straight up. Lock out your arm; your biceps should be next to the ear. To maximize the benefit to your abs, make sure to keep your ribcage down.

Prescription: 10 reps on each side

3 of 7
svetikd / Getty
3. Dumbbell Crunch

Why it works: This intensifies the difficulty of a traditional crunch.

How to do it: Lie on your back, feet flat on the ground, with knees bent 90 degrees. Hold a dumbbell to your chest, with a hand on each side of the dumbbell. Roll your shoulders three to four inches off the floor, keeping your lower back on the ground. At the top of the movement, pause for a second and flex your abs before returning to the starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps on each side

4 of 7
Ian Spanier
4. T Pushup

Why it works: This pushup variation strengthens and stretches the obliques while also providing all of the benefits of a standard pushup.

How to do it: Start in pushup position, arms straight, with your hands on light dumbbells. Lower yourself and as you push back up, lift your right arm and rotate to the right until your right arm is straight up and your left side faces the floor. Your body should look like a “T” on its side. Return to starting position and repeat on the other side.

Prescription: 10 reps on each side

5 of 7
Jay Sullivan
5. Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

Why it works: Unlike a traditional RDL, in which you plant your feet on the ground, a single-leg RDL challenges your abs (and your lower back!) to keep you stable and upright.

How to do it: Stand on your right foot holding a dumbbell in your right hand. Hinge forward from the waist, lowering the dumbbell as your left foot lifts behind you. Contract your glutes and hamstring to return to the standing position. Pro tip: Focus on raising your back foot, and you will have a much easier time balancing. Also, focus on keeping your back flat, rather than slanted toward one side, when you’re at the bottom of each rep.

Prescription: 10 reps each side

6 of 7
Per Bernal
6. Waiter’s Walk

Why it works: As in the single-arm dumbbell press, your abs must work hard to stabilize a heavy weight overhead while walking. (At least you’re not going to drop a tray of drinks on someone.)

How to do it: Grab a dumbbell in one hand, press it overhead, and hold it there. Keep your shoulder blades and ribcage pulled back and down, and fire your glutes as you walk. Keep your wrists straight, as if you were waiting tables and holding a tray. Walk 10 yards out and 10 yards back. Switch hands and repeat. As in the farmer’s carry, you’ll soon increase distance and weight.

Prescription: 20 yards

7 of 7
James Michelfelder & Therese Sommerseth
7. Suitcase Carry

Why it works: A traditional farmer’s carry, in which you hold dumbbells in each hand, challenges the shoulders and overall core strength. But carrying just one dumbbell forces the abs to work overtime to keep you stabilized. It's also immensely practical—any time you have to carry a heavy bag or bucket with one hand, you'll incorporate the muscles from this exercise.

How to do it: While carrying a dumbbell in one hand, walk 10 yards out and 10 yards back. Don’t hunch over. Keep your shoulder blades pulled back and down and fire your glutes as you walk. Switch hands and repeat. The farmer’s carry can be a challenging move at first, but you’ll be surprised how quickly you’re able to walk further or increase the weight.

Prescription: 20 yards

Topics:
Comments