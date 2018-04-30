gradyreese / Getty

The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Your Shoulders & Traps

Build a set of healthy, powerful shoulders—and develop a naturally confident stance—with this efficient, straightforward upper-body workout.

There’s a reason nobody talks about “hamstringing” a burden. Or “tricepsing” a burden. No muscle group carries a load more effectively, while looking as powerful, as the shoulders—and in this workout, shouldering a burden is exactly what you’re going to do.

Atlas famously carried the sky upon his shoulders. Quarterbacks, swimmers, tennis players, and baseball pitchers rely upon their shoulders, along with their hips and core, to drive their arms and deliver powerful strokes and throws.

Of course, most regular folks rarely shoulder a physical burden outside of the weight room, even though our shoulders take a beating from sitting hunched over computers, behind steering wheels, and gazing at smart phones. As a result, we’re more prone than previous generations to be hunched over. That’s why any shoulder workout should begin with proper stretching and movement preparation. (We like this shoulders warmup and these shoulder-saving exercises). Combine that prep with this circuit-style shoulders workout, and you’ll build shoulders and traps capable of handling any burden.

30-minute shoulder workout: How it works

Dumbbells are especially effective at challenging the shoulders, because they force us to stabilize at the joint, creating both strength and stability. In this 30-minute dumbbell workout to build your shoulders, we’ll hammer through four circuits of these seven moves. Rest only briefly between each round of the circuit.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

1. One-Arm Dumbbell Bench Press

Why it works: This provides all of the shoulder and chest benefits of a traditional dumbbell press while also forcing you to emphasize shoulder stability.

How to do it: Lie on a bench with your left glute and left shoulder blade on the bench and right glute and right shoulder blade off the bench. Hold a dumbbell in your right hand and hold on to the bench with your left hand above your head. Lower the weight until your elbow is in line with your shoulder. Return to starting position. Continue for prescribed number of reps and then switch sides.

Prescription: 10 reps

2. Dumbbell Incline Row

Why it works: With your chest down, it places more of an emphasis on moving from your shoulders, providing the intended benefit to the back and shoulders.

How to do it: Lie chest-down on an adjustable bench set at a comfortable angle between 30 and 45 degrees. With a dumbbell in each hand, bring your shoulder blades back and together as you row the weights to your sides. Return to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps

3. Alternating Dumbbell Bench Press

Why it works: The dumbbell press challenges the shoulders to stabilize more than a barbell bench. Add an extra pulse at the end to works the shoulders even more.

How to do it: Lying faceup on a bench, holding dumbbells at the outside of your shoulders and with palms facing your thighs, lift both dumbbells over your chest. Keeping one arm straight, lower the other dumbbell, touch the outside of your shoulder, and push it back up. At the top of the movement, push farther with both hands, as if trying to punch the ceiling.

Prescription: 10 reps

4. Dumbbell Upright Row

Why it works: This familiar yet effective compound movement strengthens and stabilizes the shoulders and upper back while also challenging the triceps.

How to do it: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells palms-down in front of your body. While keeping your shoulder blades back and your chest up, raise the dumbbells vertically, lifting elbows to the ceiling. Return to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps

5. Bentover Dumbbell Reverse Flye

Why it works: This specialist back-and-shoulder exercise hits your rhomboids, which support shoulder movement, open up the chest, and help give you a broad back. It’s also an ideal move for targeting the posterior heads of your deltoids.

How to do it: Holding a dumbbell in each hand with feet shoulder-width apart, keep your back straight and lean forward to become slightly bent over. Hold the weights together and then slowly bring them out to the sides. Keep the arms slightly bent and pull the elbows out behind.

Prescription: 10 reps

6. One-Arm, One-Leg Dumbbell Row

Why it works: This total-body exercise works the hamstrings and lats, but the deep row targets the shoulders, too.

How to do it: Stand on one leg, gripping a stable surface in front of you (perhaps the dumbbell rack) with one hand. Bend by dropping your chest and lifting the leg opposite your free hand. Grab a dumbbell with your free hand. Pull it to the side of your waist and then lower it. Do 10 and switch sides.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

7. Farmer’s Carry

Why it works: This improves overall core strength, but the key to it is to keep the shoulders back and down. They—and your traps—truly shoulder the burden on this move.

How to do it: While holding dumbbells, walk 10 yards out and 10 yards back. Don’t hunch over. Keep your shoulder blades pulled back and down and fire your glutes as you walk. This can be a challenging move at first, but you’ll be surprised how quickly you’re able to walk further or increase the weight.

Prescription: 20 yards total

