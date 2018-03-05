Workout Routines
5 CrossFit Workouts to Test Your Stamina
Clocking in at well over half an hour, these workouts will challenge your muscular endurance, cardiovascular ability, and mental toughness. Do you have what it takes to complete them?
Do you feel like grinding and have an hour to kill? Then we have the perfect workouts for you. But don't worry: We aren't suggesting you run around the block 100 times or row 5,000 meters.
"The best long workouts have built-in rest to keep the intensity high," says Sam Orme, a former CrossFit Games competitor and the owner of CrossFit Virtuosity.
Rather than setting you up for a marathon slog, these workouts combine short bursts of energy with enough rest to keep you going, ensuring that you’ll be able to attack each set with perfect form. Just keep a whiteboard handy—you’ll want to log your progress where you can see it so you don’t lose track midway through the workout.