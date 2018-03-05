5 CrossFit Workouts to Test Your Stamina

Georgijevic / Getty

Clocking in at well over half an hour, these workouts will challenge your muscular endurance, cardiovascular ability, and mental toughness. Do you have what it takes to complete them?

Do you feel like grinding and have an hour to kill? Then we have the perfect workouts for you. But don't worry: We aren't suggesting you run around the block 100 times or row 5,000 meters.

"The best long workouts have built-in rest to keep the intensity high," says Sam Orme, a former CrossFit Games competitor and the owner of CrossFit Virtuosity.

Rather than setting you up for a marathon slog, these workouts combine short bursts of energy with enough rest to keep you going, ensuring that you’ll be able to attack each set with perfect form. Just keep a whiteboard handy—you’ll want to log your progress where you can see it so you don’t lose track midway through the workout.

1. Against the Wall

Do eight rounds of the following:

  • 90 seconds of:
    • 9 Power Cleans at 115 lbs (95 lbs for women)
    • AMRAP Lateral Burpees-Over-Bar
  • Rest 30 Seconds
  • Then 90 seconds of:
    • 50 Double-Unders
    • AMRAP Wall Ball Shots with a 20-lb ball (14-lb for women) to 10 feet (9 feet for women)
  • Rest 30 Seconds

Count the AMRAP movements.

This workout, from Orme, gives you just enough rest between movements to catch your breath and write down your AMRAP score. Feel free to scale down the weight with the power cleans, and if you can't do double-unders yet, switch to single-unders. In total, this workout is 32 minutes, so pace yourself accordingly.

2. Around the World

As quickly as possible, do three rounds of:

  • 1 mile run
  • 150 squats
  • 30 strict pullups

Austin Malleolo and Denise Thomas, both trainers at Reebok CrossFit One and members of the CrossFit HQ Seminar Staff, suggest this workout. If it looks a little too intense, they recommend the following: "If you're unable to complete 75 consecutive squats, scale the number of squats to 100. The pullup scaling options include lowering the number of pullups or changing the movement to a ring row.

3. Michael

As fast as possible, do three rounds of:

This workout comes from Elijah Muhammad, a two-time CrossFit Games competitor. If you're an elite athlete, you can probably finish it in fewer than 30 minutes. The rest of us will have to take our time, especially on the GHD back extensions. If possible, try and catch your breath during the situps.

4. War Frank

As fast as possible, do three rounds of:

Another suggestion from Muhammad, this workout starts with a formidable number of muscle-ups. You can definitely scale those down to pull-ups, but remember, this is supposed to take you 30+ minutes, so take some time and try to do muscle-ups if possible.  

5. Murph

As fast as possible*:

  • 1-mile Run
  • 100 Pullups
  • 200 Pushups
  • 300 Air Squats
  • 1-mile Run

Streat Horner, a CrossFit Games competitor, recommends perhaps the most famous CrossFit WOD out there: Murph. Technically, the movements are supposed to be done in order (pullups, then pushups, then air squats), but if you need to break it up (a common recommendation is 5 pullups, 10 pushups, 15 air squats), that's okay, too.

*The "Rx" version of this workout calls for wearing a 20-lb vest if you have one. We recommend first doing the workout without the vest.

