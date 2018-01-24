5 Hardcore CrossFit Workouts for Advanced Athletes

If you’re a pretty experienced athlete—whether CrossFit, lifter, runner, rower, or multi-sport—then this should be the year you go from pretty fit to a workout-devouring monster.

To get there, you'll need to punch your ticket to the Pain Cave a few times, but, if you're willing to put in the work, our team of coaches is here to get you to the next level of training.

One last note: Even if you’re a grizzled veteran of your local CrossFit gym, “set realistic, yet challenging, expectations,” say Austin Malleolo and Denise Thomas, both trainers at Reebok CrossFit One and members of the CrossFit HQ Seminar Staff. That is to say, scale the weight if needed, but still push hard.

Here are five hardcore suggestions from top CrossFit coaches and athletes.