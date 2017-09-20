Georgijevic / Getty

Workout Routines

7 CrossFit Workouts You Can do in 10 Minutes or Less

Get your pump on before the delivery food arrives with these rapid-fire WODs.

Spenser Mestel thumbnail by
Georgijevic / Getty

A common CrossFit expression goes something like: "You don't need harder workouts. You need to hit your workouts harder!"

This is a mantra that appeals to Brent Fikowski, who took second at this year's CrossFit Games. "The more complicated and technical a workout becomes, the more opportunities there are to rest and hide,” Fikowski says. “Simple workouts are the most effective, and your effort will provide the results."

If you want to wreck yourself quickly—we’re talking a full sweat, redlining heart rate, and aching muscles you can easily do in a lunch break—try any of the following CrossFit workouts.

1 of 7
Chris Cardoza
1. Squat, swing, jump

Pete O'Donnell wears Reebok. All apparel available at Reebok.com

In 7 minutes, do as many reps as possible of:

20 wallball shots with a 20-lb medicine ball (14-lb for women), shot to a target 10 feet high (9 feet for women)

15 kettlebell swings at 24kg (16kg for women)

10 burpee-box-jump-overs at 24" for men (20" for women)

Fikowski likes this workout because it "requires minimal equipment, has a low injury risk, and needs only a simple warmup." On the wallballs, be sure to hold the wallball to your chest and squat below parallel. On the kettlebells, you can do either "Russian" style (swinging to eye height) or "American" style (swinging directly overhead). Just remember to always begin your workout with a solid warmup, so you’re prepared for what's ahead.

2 of 7
Hero Images / Getty
2. Jackie

As fast as possible, do:

1000m row

50 thrusters at 45lbs (35lbs for women)

30 pullups

This workout comes from Pat Vellner, the fourth-fittest man on Earth in 2017. "This is a sprint,” he says. “Row fast, don’t put the bar down on the thrusters, and then hang on for the pullups and you’re home.” For those of us who aren't elite CrossFitters, it may not be quite that easy, but even so: Try to limit the rest you take.

3 of 7
3. Fran

As fast as possible, do:

21 reps each of:

Thrusters at 95lbs (65lbs for women)

Pullups

15 reps each of:

Thrusters at 95lbs (65lbs for women)

Pullups

9 reps each of:

Thrusters at 95lbs (65lbs for women)

Pullups

Dan Bailey, a former sprinter for Ohio University and a five-time CrossFit Games competitor, recommends this classic CrossFit benchmark for an intense workout. Pros like Bailey can do all of the movements without stopping (which is why his best time is 2:17), but feel free to put the bar down when your lungs start to feel broiled, which will probably be before the first round ends.

4 of 7
NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty
4. Diane

As fast as possible, do:

21 reps of:

Deadlifts at 225lbs (155lbs for women)

Handstand pushups

15 reps of:

Deadlifts at 225lbs (155lbs for women)

Handstand pushups

9 reps of:

Deadlifts at 225lbs (155lbs for women)

Handstand pushups

Another suggestion from Bailey, this WOD is a great test for both the upper and lower bodies. It's meant to be done quickly (shoot for around six minutes), so scale accordingly by lowering the deadlift weight and/or doing a hand-release pushup or regular pushup, and then building to the recommended (aka “Rx”) weight.

5 of 7
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
5. Grace

As fast as possible, do:

30 clean-and-jerks at 135lbs (95lbs for women)

This recommendation, also from Bailey, requires a fairly simple strategy: Just keep cleaning and jerking. Feel free to lower the weight if necessary, if you aren't confident in your form. (And remember: It never hurts to practice your Olympic lifting form). A good time to beat is 4:49, which is how quickly CrossFit Games champion Rich Froning did this workout—with a 225-lb barbell.

6 of 7
Artur Debat / Contributor / Getty
6. Annie

As fast as possible, do:

50 reps each of:

Double-unders

Situps

40 reps each of:

Double-unders

Situps

30 reps each of:

Double-unders

Situps

20 reps each of:

Double-unders

Situps

10 reps:

Double-unders

Situps

This WOD, which comes from CrossFit Virtuosity owner Sam Orme, brings with it good news and bad news. The good news: These movements are fairly simple (if you can't do double-unders, do single-unders instead). The bad news: that means you need to sprint the entire way. 

7 of 7
Chris Cardoza
7. Assault Bike Pain Train

Denise ThomasPete O'Donnell, and Conor Murphy wear Reebok. All apparel available at Reebok.com

As fast as possible, ride hard enough to exert 50 calories on an Assault Bike.

Conor Murphy, a coach at Reebok CrossFit One and a seminar staff member for CrossFit HQ, recommends this ride on the Assault Bike (and, consequently, the Pain Train). Pedal hard, and don't stop until you hit 50 calories.

For access to exclusive fitness advice, interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics:
Comments