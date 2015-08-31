7 High-Intensity Workouts for Greater Muscle Growth

3. Dropset

What is it: A set where, after reaching failure with the initial load, the weight is immediately decreased and reps are performed to failure once again. The set is either finished at this point or multiple dropsets are performed, where the weight is decreased further and failure is reached each time.

Why you should do it: Dropsets allow you to take your muscles past failure on a given exercise and extend a set without resting, which increases the exhaustion in that muscle group for better gains in size and definition. If you have a weak body part that could use some extra attention, dropsets are ideal.

How to do it: Dropping the right amount of weight is key, as is exercise selection. If you don't lighten the resistance enough, you'll only be able to do a few more reps, if that; if you drop too much weight, your muscle won't be challenged enough to get the full benefit of the technique. If you failed at, say, 10 reps with the initial weight, you'll want to fail at around that rep count on subsequent dropsets -- at 8-10 reps rather than three to five. To achieve this, a good rule of thumb is to decrease the weight 20-30 percent for each dropset, as research confirms this is the best weight range for optimizing results. For example, if you were using 80-pound dumbbells for bench presses, you would drop to a pair of 55s or 60s, then to a pair of 35s or 40s. The best exercises for dropsets are dumbbell, machine, and cable moves, where weight can be decreased quickly to minimize rest. Picking up a lighter pair of dumbbells only takes seconds. On machines and cables, moving the pin allows quick changes as well. \

Bicep Routine

Dumbbell Incline Curl - 3* sets, 8-10 reps. Rest 2-3 min.

Cable EZ-bar Curl - 3* sets, 8-10 reps. Rest 2 min.

Preacher Curl - 3* sets, 12-15 reps. Rest 2 min.

*Perform two dropsets on the last two sets.