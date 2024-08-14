It feels like it wasn’t that long ago that Akim Williams was seen as the upstart mass monster that looked to disrupt the established stars of bodybuilding. It has actually been over a decade since he made his pro debut and now, he is a part of the establishment, yet he still holds his own with rivals both new and old come contest day.

Williams scored his fifth career victory at the 2024 Toronto Pro in June, and he is now set to compete in his sixth career Mr. Olympia appearance at the 60th edition of bodybuilding’s world championship event at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV on Oct. 11-12.

The BK Beast has placed as high as sixth at the Olympia, but he is aware that he must be at his all-time best in order to stand alongside the rest of the best in the world. That is why he is leaving nothing to chance and working on all aspects of his physique, including his already massive biceps. Here he shares the Akim Williams Biceps Workout and how he’s training for the 2024 Olympia.

Akim Williams Biceps Exercises

Concentration Curl

Williams begings his biceps training with a single-arm movement, the concentration curl. Even though he is fresh and feeling strong at the start of his workouts, he leaves his ego at the door when it comes to choosing weight for this exercise.

“It’s more important to squeeze and get maximum contraction during each set and rep.”

Hammer Curls

Williams doesn’t just want big peaks. He also wants the arm to look wide and thick when he stands to the side. This is where hammer curls come into play. The neutral hand position allows him to target the brachialis while also focusing on the forearms, which are often neglected by other bodybuilders. He also wants to make the most of the work he is putting in, which is why his rest periods are short.

“Rest no longer than 60 to 90 seconds tops between each set.”

EZ-Bar Curls

When it comes to using a bar, Williams prefers the EZ-Curl bar for the angle that his hands will be in. It also gives him more options for isolating one part of the biceps over the other.

“You can train the short head with a wider grip and the long head with a close grip.”

You can choose one grip over the other, or you can alternate which grip you use. Regardless of your decision, WIlliams likes to do four sets here for 12 reps each.

Preacher Curl Machine

A machine provides a different benefit than free weights. You can maintain tension throughout the entire range of motion. You’re also in a fixed path of travel, which also makes the move safer.

The two-time Tampa Pro champion bumps up the reps here and really focus on the biceps due to them being restricted by the preacher pad. His extra advice here is the same as it was with the first exercise.

“Don’t focus on weights.”

Single Arm High Cable Curl

The concentration curl already provided single-arm focus, but Williams likes doing the same from a high angle, which is why he goes with a single-arm cable curl near the end of the workout. The muscles have already been thoroughly worked, but now the objective is a simple one for Williams.

“The goal is to focus on pumping as much blood into your bicep muscle.”

Chinups

After all of that, Williams wants to know he gave all there was to give. That is why he ends the session with chin-ups. Yes, the back will also be involved, but they can play a supporting role while he concentrates on getting quality biceps contractions.

If you can’t do chin-ups with your own bodyweight, you can use an assistant or bands to help you. The reverse-grip lat pulldown is another option.

“You can emphasize the long or short head, depending on your grip,” Williams suggested.

Akim Williams Biceps Workout

Concentration Curl: 4 sets of 20 reps

Hammer Curl: 4 sets of 15 reps

EZ Bar Curl: 4 sets of 12 reps

Preacher Curl Machine: 4 sets of 20 reps

Single-arm High Cable Bicep Curl: 4 sets of 20 reps

Chinups: 4 sets of 12 reps

Williams and the rest of the best bodybuilders in the world will take the stage for prejudging on Friday night, Oct. 11 at the Resorts World in Las Vegas. Finals will be 24 hours later in the same venue. You can watch every pose and comparison by ordering the 2024 Olympia pay-per-view over at www.mrolympia.com.

You can follow Williams on Instagram: @akim_bkbeast_williams