Workout Routines

The Busy Man's Minimal-Equipment Home Workout

Lack time or motivation to get to the gym? This at-home workout blasts your entire body with just two pieces of equipment.

lee boyce thumbnail by CPT
The Busy Man's Minimal-Equipment Home Workout
Edgar Artiga
Edgar Artiga
Duration 30 min
Exercises 6
Equipment Yes

Hey, we get it. Sometimes you don’t have enough time to hop in your car and trek to the gym. And other times you just feel like being a homebody. For these instances, you need a contingency plan. Luckily for you, we have the Emergency Workout. It utilizes just a pair of dumbbells and a pullup bar for a conditioning session that will tax all your major muscles, from head to toe.

The best part? You’ll be done in less than 30 minutes.

The Workout Explained

For the sake of time and efficiency, you’ll be ditching single-joint moves like curls and lateral raises. The pushing and pulling compound exercises will work your big muscles (as well as your smaller vanity muscles), and the supersets will rev up your metabolism and burn more calories.

The Emergency Workout Perform exercises marked with letters in succession, resting 90 seconds at the end of each superset.

Exercise 1A

Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Exercise: How to do an Eccentric Pullup thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Dumbbell Push Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Push Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 2A

Single-Leg Dumbbell Straight-Leg Deadlift You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Leg Dumbbell Straight-Leg Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
10 per leg reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Dumbbell Floor Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Floor Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 3A

Dumbbell Snatch
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
6 per arm reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Dumbbell Bentover Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bentover Row thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
90 sec. rest
Topics:
Comments