The Endurance Sprint Workout to Keep You Fit at Any Age

The Problem:
Your endurance sucks. You’re huffing and puffing during your rec league basketball games. This never happened in your 20s and 30s.
The Solution:
First, don’t blame your age, says Carwyn Sharp, Ph.D., C.S.C.S., chief science officer of the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). “Yes, aging can play a role in declining performance,” says Sharp. “But your body will only adapt to the stresses you place on it.”
In other words, your low-intensity workouts are the bigger problem. A slow jog on the treadmill doesn’t prepare you for a start-and-stop, change-of-direction sport. Instead, work on your multisprint endurance: the ability to sprint a short distance at high intensity, rest briefly, sprint again, and so on. Sharp recommends workouts with agility drills, plyometrics, sprints, and lower-body strength work.
Try this routine once or twice a week.
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Z Drill
|1
|1-2
|505 Cone Drill
|1
|1-2
|Deceleration
|1
|1-2
|Box Jump
|2
|5-8
|Drop Landing
|2
|5-8
|Bound
|2
|5-8 per side
|Lateral Hop
|2
|5-8 per side
|15-meter Sprint
|3
|1
|20-meter Sprint
|4
|1
|Lunge*
|2
|10-12
*Perform 2 sets each of front, side, and reverse lunges—for both legs.