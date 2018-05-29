The Full-Body Workout to Torch Fat

Lifting weights is not a one-dimensional activity. It shouldn’t be merely two-dimensional, either. When done properly (and assuming your goals aren’t limited to building massive size and strength), a resistance-training session should get you stronger, promote muscle building, improve your cardio, and burn loads of calories.

If that last one isn’t happening, it’s time to tweak your routine.

The following workout is full-body training. It’s rest-period sparse. It incorporates cardio acceleration as well as heavy sets. It’s a calorie-incinerating, fat-torching machine of a workout.