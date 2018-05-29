The Full-Body Workout to Torch Fat

Workout Routines

Lifting weights is not a one-dimensional activity. It shouldn’t be merely two-dimensional, either. When done properly (and assuming your goals aren’t limited to building massive size and strength), a resistance-training session should get you stronger, promote muscle building, improve your cardio, and burn loads of calories. 

If that last one isn’t happening, it’s time to tweak your routine.

The following workout is full-body training. It’s rest-period sparse. It incorporates cardio acceleration as well as heavy sets. It’s a calorie-incinerating, fat-torching machine of a workout.

Light The Torch Complete circuit 3 to 5 times, depending on your fitness level, available time, and pain tolerance.

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
-- sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Goblet Squat You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

One-Arm Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
One-Arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
-- sets
6 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
-- sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
Plank thumbnail
-- sets
30-45 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
-- sets
45-60 sec. reps
-- rest
