Joe Manganiello’s 2-Day 'Werewolf Shredded' Routine

A sample of the workout 'True Blood' star Joe Manganiello relied on to get werewolf shredded for the hit series.

Joe Wuebben
Joe Manganiello - Incline Bench Press
Dustin Snipes / M+F Magazine
Dustin Snipes / M+F Magazine
Duration 2 days
Exercises 18
Equipment Yes

The 2 following workouts are part of the transformational six-week program published in Joe Manganiello’s book, Evolution. These particular routines fall on Monday and Tuesday of Week 3 as part of a six-days-on, one-day-off, three-day training split in which the chest and back are trained on Monday and Thursday; the legs and triceps on Tuesday and Friday; and the shoulders and biceps on Wednesday and Saturday.

Monday: Chest & Back Perform each superset or triset with little to no rest between exercises. Perform 1 set of each exercise straight through, rest 1 minute, then repeat 3 more times.

Exercise 1A

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Wide-Grip Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Wide-Grip Pullup thumbnail
4 sets
4-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1C

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Bentover Row
Bentover Row thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Low-to-Medium-Intensity Cardio
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
20 mins reps
-- rest
Can be any variation of cardio (stairs, treadmill, rower, jogging outside). Maintain a consistent pace, with your heart rate in the 120–130 range for at least 20 minutes.

Tuesday: Legs & Triceps Perform each superset, triset, or giant set with little to no rest between exercises. Perform 1 set of each exercise straight through, rest 1 minute, then repeat 4 more times.

Exercise 1A

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Jump Squat
Jump Squat thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1C

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1D

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
5 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Lying Leg Curl How to
Lying Hamstring Curl thumbnail
5 sets
12 each leg reps
-- rest
Start with the left leg and do 12 reps of the leg curl, then go directly into 12 reps of the lunge, also with the left leg. Repeat the curl-lunge combo on the right leg. When you’ve finished these two exercises, go to the V-bar triceps extension.

Exercise 2B

Dumbbell Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lunge thumbnail
5 sets
12 each leg reps
-- rest

Exercise 2C

Skull Crusher You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Skull Crusher thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Perform as dropset, lowering the weight for each set. Only perform this dropset once then continue on to repeat the one-leg curl/ one-leg lunge 4 more times.

Exercise 3A

High Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
High Box Jump thumbnail
5 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Stand all the way up on each jump.

Exercise 3B

Bench Dip You'll need: Bench How to
Bench Dip thumbnail
5 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
5 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Topics:
