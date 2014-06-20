The 2 following workouts are part of the transformational six-week program published in Joe Manganiello’s book, Evolution. These particular routines fall on Monday and Tuesday of Week 3 as part of a six-days-on, one-day-off, three-day training split in which the chest and back are trained on Monday and Thursday; the legs and triceps on Tuesday and Friday; and the shoulders and biceps on Wednesday and Saturday.
Joe Manganiello’s 2-Day 'Werewolf Shredded' Routine
A sample of the workout 'True Blood' star Joe Manganiello relied on to get werewolf shredded for the hit series.
Monday: Chest & Back Perform each superset or triset with little to no rest between exercises. Perform 1 set of each exercise straight through, rest 1 minute, then repeat 3 more times.
Exercise 1AIncline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
4 sets
15 reps
Exercise 1BWide-Grip Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
4 sets
4-10 reps
Exercise 1CLat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
4 sets
12-15 reps
Exercise 2ADumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
4 sets
12-15 reps
Exercise 2BGeneral Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
4 sets
15 reps
Exercise 3ADumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
4 sets
12 reps
Exercise 3BBentover Row
4 sets
10 reps
Exercise 4Low-to-Medium-Intensity Cardio
-- sets
20 mins reps
Can be any variation of cardio (stairs, treadmill, rower, jogging outside). Maintain a consistent pace, with your heart rate in the 120–130 range for at least 20 minutes.
Tuesday: Legs & Triceps Perform each superset, triset, or giant set with little to no rest between exercises. Perform 1 set of each exercise straight through, rest 1 minute, then repeat 4 more times.
Exercise 1ABack Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
5 sets
10 reps
Exercise 1BJump Squat
5 sets
10 reps
Exercise 1CBodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
5 sets
10 reps
Exercise 1DGeneral Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
5 sets
15 reps
Exercise 2ALying Leg Curl How to
5 sets
12 each leg reps
Start with the left leg and do 12 reps of the leg curl, then go directly into 12 reps of the lunge, also with the left leg. Repeat the curl-lunge combo on the right leg. When you’ve finished these two exercises, go to the V-bar triceps extension.
Exercise 2BDumbbell Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
5 sets
12 each leg reps
Exercise 2CSkull Crusher You'll need: Dumbbells How to
3 sets
10 reps
Perform as dropset, lowering the weight for each set. Only perform this dropset once then continue on to repeat the one-leg curl/ one-leg lunge 4 more times.
Exercise 3AHigh Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
5 sets
15 reps
Stand all the way up on each jump.
Exercise 3BBench Dip You'll need: Bench How to
5 sets
15 reps
Exercise 4Burpee How to
5 sets
15 reps
