Former Division I tennis player Lauren “Lo” May is now one of the most popular pickleball players on the circuit thanks to her mix of tips, fashion, and TikTok content. But, when she’s not on the court or compiling social media content, May is building her muscle and mobility by sweating it out in the gym. Fortunately, she has shared her winning fitness formula with M&F.

May is a passionate pickleball player who has won multiple gold medals and competed at the National Championships, and explains that through training and playing, she can spend up to 3-4 hours on the court, 4-5 per week. “I’m kind of an addict,” she jokes. But to maintain that rigorous physical schedule, this elite athlete must invest in herself off the court too. “Here’s one of my circuits that supports power, agility, and endurance,” she explains. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

Lauren May’s Full Body Workout for First-Rate Pickleball Play

Warmup: 1 round

Hip Openers

Walking Lunges

Band Activations (Lateral Walks, Single Leg Glute Raises, Shoulder Pull-Aparts)

Lower body:

Go heavy with the weighted moves to build strength and power.

Hip Thrusts: 4 Sets, 10 Reps

Kettlebell Deadlifts: 3 Sets, 10 Reps

Walking Lunges with Rotation: 3 Sets, 10 Reps (each leg)

Weighted Side Step-ups: 3 Sets, 8 Reps (each leg)

Glute Kickbacks (cable or band): 3 Sets, 15 Reps (each leg)

Upper body:

Complete this section with lighter weights but increase the volume of reps.

Dumbbell Lateral Raise: 1 Set, 20 Reps

Dumbbell Front Raise: 1 Set, 20 Reps Dumbbell Triceps Pulses: 3 Sets, 20

The Finisher:

StairMaster: 45 minutes

Workout Breakdown

“Your quads, glutes, calves, shoulders, and forearms are constantly being tested in pickleball,” explains May. “There’s lateral movement, explosive stops and starts, fast hand battles at the net. It’s a full-body sport!” To that end, the popular player makes sure to build the tools in the gym that are required for crushing the competition on the court. “My focus is on functional strength with ‘fire’ glutes,” she notes of her desire to combine muscle with mobility.

After warming up, May begins the workout with a heavy lower-body section, “Because explosive movement and court stability both start from the ground up,” she says, before moving on to a more Pilates style upper body section, designed to take in a stretch while increasing the volume of reps, with a lower weight, in order to limber up and replicate some of those arm movements required in pickleball play.

“Functional strength keeps me sharp on court,” explains May, adding that the combination of lower body power and upper body stability is the key to “chasing down balls, winning hand battles, and still feeling strong day after day.”

The StairMaster is May’s go-to finisher after a solid workout. “I’m obsessed,” she explains. “I do it almost daily. If I’m ever unaccounted for, just check the nearest StairMaster. I’ll be locked in and climbing! It’s a game-changer for stamina, glutes, and mental clarity.”

For recovery, May loves to take long walks with her beloved dog, Arthur and utilizes compression therapy, hot saunas, and quality sleep to reset.

“Sleep is the ultimate recovery tool,” says May. “You’re activating everything during pickleball which is why it’s so important to take care of your body off the court too. So, training it properly in the gym, fueling with healthy nutrition, and staying consistent with recovery is essential. If you want to perform well, your prep and care routine off the court must match your intensity on the court. When I’m taking care of my body, I play better, move better, and think better!”

Follow Lauren May on TikTok by clicking here.