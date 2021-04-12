Looking for an adaptive full-body workout to add to your repertoire? Look no further, my friend.

This top-to-bottom circuit will engage each major muscle group while allowing you the flexibility to choose your weights, your equipment, and your intensity. Very little equipment? No problem! Just use anything that has a little bit of weight or resistance to it (like bands). Got a fully stocked gym at home with everything you could ever dream of? Then load up those bars and grab those kettlebells. Get sweating with this total-body crusher, the latest in the Military Monday series featuring a military athlete from product development company Bravo Sierra.

Featured Trainer: Libby Fleming [SSgt, USAF] is an Aerial Gunner/Special Missions Aviator on AC-130 Gunships out of Hurlburt Field, FL. She is an ACE-certified personal trainer and is studying nutrition and dietetics to better serve her clients.

Workout Overview

When you’re in a pinch for equipment availability, aren’t sure whether to train upper, lower, or core, or simply don’t know what you should train in the gym today, this workout is for you. This three-circuit workout will engage and challenge every major muscle group. The intention is that each muscle group is challenged continuously providing an intense workout whether you have access to a weight room or not.

As with most moderate to high-intensity circuit training, what you put into it is what you’ll get out. Don’t take each movement for granted and really focus on power and performance. Think about that mind-muscle connection while making your way through each of these moves. Stay on task, on target, and CRUSH IT!

Staff Sergeant Libby Fleming’s Full-Body Circuit Crusher

Perform the following circuits:

Circuit 1

Banded Jump Squat – 20 reps

Forward Lunge – 8 reps (each leg)

Kneeling Front Raise w/plate – 12 reps

Circuit 2

Pushup – 15 Reps (or AMRAP)

Overhead Squat – 12 reps Mountain Climber (2x each leg) into Sprawl – 10 reps



Circuit 3

Standing Banded Paloff Press to Overhead – 10 reps (each side)

Lying Toe Taps – 20 reps

Weighted Dead Bug* – 12 reps

[Repeat each circuit 3 times, resting 2 minutes between each repetition before moving to next circuit.]

*Ensure you are intentionally pressing your low back into the floor. Failure to do so may put you at risk for injury.