The Rock's 'Hobbs & Shaw' Leg Workout Looks Like a Nightmare

To get that blockbuster look, you've got to put in blockbuster work.

The Rock and Jason Statham on the set of 'Hobbs & Shaw.'
Frank Masi/Universal Pictures
Frank Masi/Universal Pictures
One of the most impressive aspects of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s fitness routine is that it’s all encompassing. He doesn’t stop after building crescent-moon bi’s or mountainous shoulders for those moneymaking, shirtless action scenes—he’s dedicated to building his body from head to toe, highlighted by a pair of legs that are more impressive than anything you’ll see in theaters this summer.

As always, the strategy from Team Rock is to value function and aesthetics equally; it doesn't matter how great he looks if he doesn't have the athleticism to back it all up, after all. And for August’s The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson’s core and lower-body workouts were a big part of getting the actor to perform the on-screen physicality the production required of him.

“One major key with all of these scenes is making sure he's not going to get himself injured, and that his body's going to be capable of doing the scenes,” Dave Rienzi, Johnson’s trainer, told us. “So we're really managing to make sure that all the muscles are firing properly, there are no muscle imbalances.”

“We do a lot of training for the core, we do a lot of training for the glutes,” he continued, “just to make sure that he has all of that stability, and all of that base strength there.”

To get a taste of the work The Rock put in to get ready for Hobbs & Shaw, check out one of his leg workouts.

The Rock's 'Hobbs & Shaw' Leg Workout

Exercise 1

Plank with Shoulder Taps How to
Plank-Tap-Plank-Shoulder-Tap-Hers-Promo thumbnail
3 sets
10 Each Arm reps
45 sec rest

Exercise 2

Abductor Machine
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
15 reps
45 sec rest

Exercise 3

Barbell Hip Thrust You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Hip Thrust thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
90 sec rest
Loop a light mini band just above your knees. Hold each rep at the top for 2 seconds, and hold the last rep for 10 seconds.

Exercise 4

Leg Extension How to
Leg Extension thumbnail
3 sets
25 reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 5A

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
4 sets
25 reps
- rest
**Perform these three moves back to back to back. Rest for 2 minutes after each set of walking lunges.

Exercise 5B

Belt Squat Machine
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
20 reps
- rest
**Perform these three moves back to back to back. Rest for 2 minutes after each set of walking lunges.

Exercise 5C

Weighted Walking Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Weighted-Walking-Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
30 Steps reps
120 sec rest
**Perform these three moves back to back to back. Rest for 2 minutes after each set of walking lunges.

Exercise 6

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
90 sec rest
Lower the weight for a 5 count on each rep

Exercise 7

Lying Leg Curl How to
Lying Hamstring Curl thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 8

Safety Bar Squat You'll need: Squat Rack How to
safety squat bar squat thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
90 sec rest
Pause at the bottom of each rep for 2 seconds.
