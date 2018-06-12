Workout Routines

The Wreck Bag Workout to Build Explosive Speed and Endurance

This “sandless” sandbag will boost athleticism, slash fat, and kick your ass.

Looking to freshen up your routine? Try using the Wreck Bag—a “sandless” sandbag, filled with rubber pellets, that can be heaved, tossed, and carried for a full-body workout. It’s a favorite among obstacle course race (OCR) athletes and elite trainers, like Alex Nicholas, C.P.T., owner of Epic Hybrid Training, a chain of facilities that specialize in OCR training. “With the right Wreck Bag workout, you can burn fat and improve anaerobic capacity, stability, agility, coordination, explosiveness, speed, and strength,” he says.

Give the following workout, created by Nicholas, a try. Don’t have access to a Wreck Bag? Use a sandbag (with handles) or two dumbbells.

Directions

Perform each exercise nonstop for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds. Do five rounds total, resting a minute between rounds.

Exercise 1

Wreck Bag Snatch How to
Wreck Bag Snatch thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Wreck Bag Military Press How to
Wreck Bag Military Press thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Wreck Bag High Knees How to
Wreck Bag Exercise thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Wreck Bag Reverse Lunge How to
Wreck Bag Exercise thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Wreck Bag Clean How to
Wreck Bag Clean thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 6

Wreck Bag Shuttle Run How to
Wreck Bag Exercise thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest
