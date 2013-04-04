The 10 Commandments of Gym Etiquette

6. Thou Shalt Offer a Spot

We’re all pressed for time when we train, but when someone is lifting without a partner, he’ll probably need a spot at some point in his workout. And at some point, that guy will be you. Just make sure you spot properly. On the bench, this means your hands should be hovering just an inch below the bar, ready to help in case the lifter gets in trouble. Before the set, agree on a cue he can give you during the set if he needs help. Otherwise, don’t help unless he completely stalls out.