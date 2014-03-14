10 Training Tips for Gaining Lean Muscle

Want to pack on mass? No problem, just hit the weights, add more calories to your diet, and repeat. But if it's specifically lean muscle mass you want to add for a shredded, muscular physique, you'll need a more specific plan of action.

From the foods you eat to the duration, frequency, and types of workouts you perform, each component will significantly impact your ability to achieve your lean, muscle-building goals. The following 10 tips will steer you in the right direction in your quest to get jacked and shredded.