14 Tips to Make Getting Ripped Easier

You can't really shortcut getting a rock-hard body. However, there are some smart ways for you to achieve your chiseling goals without wasting time or worse, doing things that undercut your efforts. Here, Colette Nelson, professional bodybuilder, personal trainer and coach, and registered dietician, along with Doug Miller, professional bodybuilder and co-author of Biology for Bodybuilders, share their dos and don’ts for sculpting a competition-worthy physique.

Track Your Food Intake

First, a bit of a surprise: You don’t necessarily need to put in more gym time. “Working out is really only 15 percent of the equation,” says Nelson. “The diet is 85 percent.”

Instead, you’ll be spending more time at the grocery store and in the kitchen.

Miller suggests tracking what you eat to start, so you can then look at how to tinker with it.

Focus on Fiber

Major chiseling means seriously changing up your carb intake. Nelson recommends focusing on fiber-full legumes, vegetables, and berries, especially on the days you’re not working out.

“Many studies have found that people experience increased satiety, lower insulin levels, and greater weight-loss success on a low-carb/high-fiber dieting approach.”

Don’t Skip Carbs Entirely

No carbs at all means no ready energy. Therefore, increase carbs slightly on hard workout days.

“The less impactful carbs that are found in sweet potatoes may be eaten one to two per week and post-workout,” Nelson says.

Limit it to a small portion, though, such as half a sweet potato or a half-cup of quinoa.

Increase Protein and Fat

OK, so most carbs are out. What’s in? Protein and fat, of course.

Nelson suggests a diet of 40 percent lean protein, 30 percent healthy fat (such as olive oil, nuts, and avocados), and 30 percent fiber-dense carbs.

Don’t Skip Meals

When looking to lose, people sometimes think skipping meals is the way to “save up” calories. Nelson says this is a no-no.

“The body doesn’t work like that: It needs food to burn more calories,” she says. “If you skip meals, it thinks it’s starving, and the liver starts to produce more glucose and this results in insulin resistance. This is all a recipe for more fat storage when you do eat.”



Drink Lots of Water

“Your muscles are 72 percent water,” says Nelson. “A hydrated muscle is a stronger muscle.”

To that end, being well hydrated is more important than what you eat before a workout to power you through. “Your body doesn’t have a water reserve for storage, so you need to replace fluids every day.”

Her recommendation: Be sure to drink 16 ounces one hour before a workout and 24 ounces for every pound lost during a training session (weigh yourself before and after you work out to measure this).

Calculate Your Calorie Needs

So how much should you be eating?

Determining calorie count is very individual, and will vary based on height, weight, age, daily activity level, body composition, weight-loss, or gain goals.

“As a quick rule of thumb, you could take your goal weight and add a zero, and then factor your physical activity.” (More active, add a couple hundred calories.)

A more detailed way to determine a baseline calorie need is with this formula: (10 x weight in kg) + (6.25 x height in cm) - (5 x age in years) + 5, then multiply by an activity-level value from 1.2 (sedentary) to 1.9 (extremely active)

Talk to a Pro

“Remember: Substitution, not deprivation,” Nelson says. “There are plenty of healthy foods that can take the place of not-so healthy alternatives.”

Rather than totally DIYing, consider talking to a nutritionist about how you can make choices that work for you. A pro can also do the math for you, and tweak it as needed, to get you on the right program for you.

Consider a Food Service

Think all that careful food planning, including weekly prep sessions on the weekends, is biting off more than you can chew?

Invest in a meal-prep service designed for your goals that’ll take the guesswork out of it.

Focus on Split Routines and Steady-State Cardio

As mentioned, exercise is only 15 percent of the equation, according to Nelson. Still, you want to be sure you’re making your time in the gym worthwhile.

For a bodybuilding effect, Nelson suggests a split routine or a push-pull routine. For weight loss or general fitness, plan workouts consisting of full-body circuits. In terms of cardio, you’re better off with steady-state work rather than intervals, which can make you hungrier (and more likely to “cheat” on your diet plan).

Lift Heavy Weights

A common misconception is that you should go lighter with more reps to cut up muscles.

“This is the worst thing to do!” Miller says. “You need to keep challenging yourself with heavy weights so your body will want to hold onto its muscle while cutting.”

Take it Easy

To that end, she says you only need an hour of weight training three to five days per week.

“More is not better, and harder isn’t necessarily better when it comes to getting ripped,” she says. That also means taking the time in a workout to let your muscles recover between sets.

Get Plenty of Sleep

Rest is essential to recovery from your workouts, as muscles repair themselves while you sleep.

“Studies show that those who are up more hours eat more,” Nelson says. “And lack of sleep can also alter human growth hormone release.” In other words, less sleep can inhibit all the results you’re working for.

Be Realistic

Bodybuilders have in-season and off-season body weights because show prep is extremely difficult and a show body isn’t easily maintained. Plus, a true cutting phase is mentally and physically exhausting.

Make it easier on yourself by finding an equilibrium you can maintain.