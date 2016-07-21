5 Advantages to Lifting Light Weight

It’s probably the most widely-shared piece of advice you hear in the gym – “lift big to get big.” Conventional thinking says that lifting light is good only for two reasons:

You are rehabbing an injury

It’s a means to an end – lifting heavy.

But truth of the matter is, lifting lighter weights can be an end onto itself. In fact, not only has recent research shown that lifting lighter offers as comparable results as lifting big, but logically speaking, it offers more advantages too.

Here are five advantages to lifting light: