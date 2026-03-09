The front rack position sets up key lifts, including the front squat, push press, clean and jerk, and power and hang clean. When you have it there, you realize this position creates internal pressure that feels like no other exercise. That’s why Dan John calls this core internal pressure anaconda strength.

But to get it and keep it there, you need mobility. If your elbows drop, your wrists scream, or the bar rolls into your fingertips the moment you descend, that’s not bad luck. It’s a position you don’t own yet.

This article isn’t about stretching but about restoring mobility in the right joints and building a front rack you can control under load. Let’s dive into front rack mobility so you can keep crushing it.

Quick Front Rack Mobility Test: Can You Hold the Position Correctly?

Unrack an empty bar and assume the front rack position. Now check these five things:

Elbows at or slightly above parallel to the floor Bar resting on the front delts—not held in the hands At least 2–3 fingers securely under the bar Chest tall without excessive lower-back arch No sharp wrist pain

Then descend into a shallow front squat and pause for three seconds.

Watch for:

Elbows dropping

Bar rolling forward

Upper back rounding

Wrist discomfort is increasing under load

If any of that shows up, you don’t need lighter weight; you need better mobility and positional control. Because a clean front rack position isn’t about one joint: It’s a coordinated stack.

To own it, you need:

Thoracic extension: Your upper back must stay tall so the elbows can stay high. Wrist extension tolerance: The rack demands aggressive wrist extension under load. Triceps and lat length: Tight triceps and lats that hinder elbow elevation. Scapular upward rotation and control: Your shoulder blades must move and stabilize on the rib cage. Upper-back strength: Mobility gets you into position, but strength keeps it there.

The five drills that follow attack each of those, so the bar sits where it should, your elbows stay high, and the rack becomes a position you control rather than one you survive.

5 Best Mobility Exercises to Improve Front Rack Position

These will improve your mobility to get into the front rack position, but they also serve as warm-up exercises before hitting the barbell.

Bench T-Spine Extension with Reach

The bench T-spine extension with reach is a thoracic extension drill performed with elbows supported on a bench while the hips sit back, often holding a dowel or plate. It targets upper-back extension without letting the lower back take over.

Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: If your upper back won’t extend, your elbows won’t stay high, and the front rack goes bye-bye. Many lifters try to fix their wrists when the real problem is a stiff thoracic spine. This drill restores extension where it belongs, so you don’t compensate by arching your lower back.

How to Do It

Kneel in front of a bench with elbows on the bench, hands holding a dowel, or touching palms together. Sit your hips back toward your heels. Let your chest drop gently between your arms. Keep ribs down and avoid arching the lower back. Breathe slowly and controlled at the end range.

Programming Suggestions: Before any exercise requiring the front rack, perform 2 sets of 5–6 slow breaths.

Front Rack Wrist Rocks

This drill is a loaded wrist extension performed on all fours, with gentle rocking forward and backward to build tolerance for wrist extension.

Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: The front rack demands aggressive wrist extension under load. If your wrists feel crushed, you may lack extension tolerance, or you haven’t exposed the joint to load.

How to Do It

Start on hands and knees with fingers facing towards you. Keep elbows straight. Slowly rock your shoulders forward and backward over your hands. Move in a pain-free range of motion.

Programming Suggestions: 2 sets of 8–10 slow rocks.

Lat & Triceps Stretch with Band

This drill is a band-assisted stretch that targets the lats and the long head of the triceps during shoulder flexion, while keeping the ribs down. It uses the band to create gentle overhead traction while allowing the lifter to control the range and rib position.

Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: Two muscles can limit front rack position:

Lats: They resist shoulder flexion and can pull the bar forward.

Long-head triceps: They limit elbow elevation when restricted.

Tightness here prevents your elbow from rising and keeps the bar rolling into your fingertips. This exercise reinforces shoulder flexion, ribs-down bracing, and upward rotation of your shoulder blades.

How to Do It

Anchor a resistance band overhead on a rack or pull-up bar. Grip the band and place your upper arm in the band below the elbow. Step forward to tension the band and keep ribs down and core braced. Lean forward and allow the band to pull your arms overhead and slightly behind you. You should feel the stretch along the lats and under the arms. Ensure to breathe normally and do both sides.

Programming Suggestions: Before front rack work, perform sets of 20–30-second holds.

Serratus Wall Slide with Lift-Off

The serratus wall slide with lift-off is a forearm-supported wall slide that finishes with a brief lift-off, training scapular upward rotation, and rib control.

Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: If your shoulder blades cannot rotate upward, your elbows drift, your chest collapses forward, and the rack position feels unsteady. This drill trains your shoulders to move upward and around, as they should.

How to Do It

Stand facing a wall with forearms against and elbows shoulder-width apart. Breathe all the air out of your lungs. Keep your ribs down and your core braced. Breath in, slide arms upward while pressing gently into the wall, while breathing out. Lift forearms slightly off at the top. Place your hand back on the wall, then lower with control while taking a breath in. Reset and repeat.

Programming Suggestions: 2 sets of 6–8 reps as part of your warmup.

Front-Foot Elevated Split Squat with Front Rack Hold

It is a split squat performed with the bar in the front rack position, with the front foot elevated to increase mobility demand on your upper back, wrists, triceps, and lats, with elbows high.

Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: Mobility that disappears under load isn’t useful. This drill requires you to maintain elbow height, improve upper back endurance, and train positional control under tension. It bridges mobility and strength.

How to Do It

Set the bar in your front rack position and place your front foot on a weight plate or two. Place your other foot behind you in your preferred position. Descend slowly into a split squat, keeping your elbows high and chest up. Pause for a beat in the bottom position. Drive back up without losing rack position, reset, and repeat.

Programming Suggestions: 3 sets of 5–6 reps per side, using a light load, and prioritize elbow height over weight.

Why Elite Lifters Treat the Front Rack Position Like a Skill

Olympic lifters don’t just stretch their way into a great front rack, and they don’t spend time cranking their wrists, hoping it will improve their front rack position. They spend time in the position, strengthening the upper back and building tolerance under load. Treat it like a skill and practice it under light loads because the rack isn’t something you survive; it’s something you master.