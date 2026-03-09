28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
The front rack position sets up key lifts, including the front squat, push press, clean and jerk, and power and hang clean. When you have it there, you realize this position creates internal pressure that feels like no other exercise. That’s why Dan John calls this core internal pressure anaconda strength.
But to get it and keep it there, you need mobility. If your elbows drop, your wrists scream, or the bar rolls into your fingertips the moment you descend, that’s not bad luck. It’s a position you don’t own yet.
This article isn’t about stretching but about restoring mobility in the right joints and building a front rack you can control under load. Let’s dive into front rack mobility so you can keep crushing it.
Unrack an empty bar and assume the front rack position. Now check these five things:
Then descend into a shallow front squat and pause for three seconds.
Watch for:
If any of that shows up, you don’t need lighter weight; you need better mobility and positional control. Because a clean front rack position isn’t about one joint: It’s a coordinated stack.
To own it, you need:
The five drills that follow attack each of those, so the bar sits where it should, your elbows stay high, and the rack becomes a position you control rather than one you survive.
These will improve your mobility to get into the front rack position, but they also serve as warm-up exercises before hitting the barbell.
The bench T-spine extension with reach is a thoracic extension drill performed with elbows supported on a bench while the hips sit back, often holding a dowel or plate. It targets upper-back extension without letting the lower back take over.
Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: If your upper back won’t extend, your elbows won’t stay high, and the front rack goes bye-bye. Many lifters try to fix their wrists when the real problem is a stiff thoracic spine. This drill restores extension where it belongs, so you don’t compensate by arching your lower back.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: Before any exercise requiring the front rack, perform 2 sets of 5–6 slow breaths.
This drill is a loaded wrist extension performed on all fours, with gentle rocking forward and backward to build tolerance for wrist extension.
Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: The front rack demands aggressive wrist extension under load. If your wrists feel crushed, you may lack extension tolerance, or you haven’t exposed the joint to load.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: 2 sets of 8–10 slow rocks.
This drill is a band-assisted stretch that targets the lats and the long head of the triceps during shoulder flexion, while keeping the ribs down. It uses the band to create gentle overhead traction while allowing the lifter to control the range and rib position.
Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: Two muscles can limit front rack position:
Tightness here prevents your elbow from rising and keeps the bar rolling into your fingertips. This exercise reinforces shoulder flexion, ribs-down bracing, and upward rotation of your shoulder blades.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: Before front rack work, perform sets of 20–30-second holds.
The serratus wall slide with lift-off is a forearm-supported wall slide that finishes with a brief lift-off, training scapular upward rotation, and rib control.
Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: If your shoulder blades cannot rotate upward, your elbows drift, your chest collapses forward, and the rack position feels unsteady. This drill trains your shoulders to move upward and around, as they should.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: 2 sets of 6–8 reps as part of your warmup.
It is a split squat performed with the bar in the front rack position, with the front foot elevated to increase mobility demand on your upper back, wrists, triceps, and lats, with elbows high.
Why Lifters Need It for the Front Rack: Mobility that disappears under load isn’t useful. This drill requires you to maintain elbow height, improve upper back endurance, and train positional control under tension. It bridges mobility and strength.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: 3 sets of 5–6 reps per side, using a light load, and prioritize elbow height over weight.
Olympic lifters don’t just stretch their way into a great front rack, and they don’t spend time cranking their wrists, hoping it will improve their front rack position. They spend time in the position, strengthening the upper back and building tolerance under load. Treat it like a skill and practice it under light loads because the rack isn’t something you survive; it’s something you master.