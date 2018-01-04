5 Ways to Deal With the New Year’s Gym Rush

Annually, one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to lose weight, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology. And because of that you’ll see droves of new faces and out-of-shape bodies at your gym during the month of January. And while we should all applaud someone’s efforts to shed extra pounds and live healthier, it’s impossible to overlook the fact that a billion extra bodies cramming into a confined space isn’t a major disruption to us regulars.

So how do you handle the zoo-like atmosphere without going berserk? First, you gear up mentally. “It’s all about your mindset and when you train,” says Gold’s Gym Fitness Institute Expert and celebrity personal trainer Adam Friedman. “If you train at peak hours—in the mornings before work or in the evenings after work—there are going to be more people, so you can go in and be rigid and get frustrated, or work around it.”

We picked Friedman’s brain for a few more tips on keeping your sanity at the gym during the most insane time of the year.