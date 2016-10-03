The 5 Worst Lifts for Beginners

Anyone who has spent some time in the gym knows that it’s not a smart move to use a one-size-fits-all approach to training. If you want strength and size, there needs to be a method to the madness. A beginner will get the most bang for their buck by training smarter—not harder—and assuming a move should be in your arsenal because all the pros are doing it is a fast track to injury. Thankfully, we’re here to help keep you on the right path.

While many of these lifts and moves are great and effective, they require a level of experience and nuance that a beginner won't posess right off the bat—no matter how strong you already are. Don't let your ambition derail your progress by causing a potentially serious injury. It’s probably a smart idea for beginners to sandbag these moves until they’ve built some skill.