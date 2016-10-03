Workout Tips
The 5 Worst Lifts for Beginners
Just getting started with the iron? You'll want to avoid these lifts early on.
Anyone who has spent some time in the gym knows that it’s not a smart move to use a one-size-fits-all approach to training. If you want strength and size, there needs to be a method to the madness. A beginner will get the most bang for their buck by training smarter—not harder—and assuming a move should be in your arsenal because all the pros are doing it is a fast track to injury. Thankfully, we’re here to help keep you on the right path.
While many of these lifts and moves are great and effective, they require a level of experience and nuance that a beginner won't posess right off the bat—no matter how strong you already are. Don't let your ambition derail your progress by causing a potentially serious injury. It’s probably a smart idea for beginners to sandbag these moves until they’ve built some skill.