8 Things You Should Never Do During a Workout

You were able to hit the sack nice and early and get a good night's sleep, allowing you to awaken rested, refreshed, and energetic. You planned out and executed every meal perfectly, eating each right on time, confident that you've consumed optimal amounts of complete protein, high-quality carbs, and healthy fats.

As you walk through the gym doors you can sense that your pre-workout supplement is kicking in, as a powerful feeling of focus, strength, and “singleness of purpose” overtakes your mind and body. You put your gym bag in the locker and are now more than ready to wage all-out war on the weights. Will this be the best workout of your life? Well, that depends…will you manage to avoid these pitfalls while training?