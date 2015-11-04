The 8 Worst Things You Can Do to Build a Bigger Back

Whether your goal is to be a 250-pound freak or a 185-pound sculpture, a key part of any bodybuilder's physique is a V-shaped back with enough bumps and lumps to match the Rocky Mountains. That's no easy task, because the musculature of the back is quite complex and often hard to feel while lifting. It’s common to hear athletes complain that when they try to work their lats, they get a more significant pump in the forearms and biceps, which does little to stimulate back growth.

If you're at a plateau when it comes to building an impressive back, don't worry—instead, play with your technique to find out what works for you. Here are eight training mistakes that may be keeping you from beefing up your back, along with some tweaks that can take your workouts to the next level.