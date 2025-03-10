The principle behind dropping unwanted body fat is simple but as most of us find out, the process is anything but easy. Losing weight and dropping fat are not always the same thing, and figuring out the best methods for battling the bulge can be met with mixed messages. Fortunately, Juan Leija, who is a co-founder of the Onnit Gym in Austin, TX, took to Instagram recently to share why when it comes to slimming down, it is Zone 2 Cardio training that is his preferred weapon of choice.

Leija shared that he’s been able to lose as much as 46 pounds in three months by walking on a 15% incline treadmill walk for 45 minutes, five times per week. “To me it’s the easiest way to stay in that 60-70% of my max heart rate,” he explained.

What is Zone 2 Cardio Training?

When exercising, the body can find itself in 5 different heart rate zones with each relating to a percentage of your maximum heart rate. The higher the zone number, the more intense the exercise is on the heart. In Zone 2 specifically, you want to be in the 60-70% of your max heart rate. For those who are interested to see this in context, here are the cardio zone ranges:

Zone 1: Very Light, 50-60%

Zone 2: Light, 60-70%

Zone 3: Moderate, 70-80%

Zone 4: Hard, 80-90%

Zone 5: Maximum, 90-100%

Why is Zone 2 Cardio Training Terrific for Fat Loss?

While higher zone training can certainly help short term weight loss by depleting glycogen stores and dropping weight via sweat, Zone 2 comes into its own because it is a great grouping for fat burning. “Zone 2 training enhances the body’s ability to use fat as a primary fuel source,” explained Leija. “Which can aid in weight management and improve metabolic efficiency.”

Then there’s the fitness benefits. “This type of training builds a strong aerobic base,” said the coach. “Which is crucial for endurance athletes and anyone looking to improve stamina.” Indeed, don’t let its ‘moderate’ label fool you: 45 minutes on a 15% incline will test most people for sure. Fortunately, the act of being in zone 2 also brings the gift of better recovery. “It can be a great way to promote recovery between workouts,” said Leija. “Helping to flush out metabolic waste and improve circulation.”

In fact, as our guide points out, Zone 2 Cardio has been shown to prove beneficial on blood pressure levels and could boost energy by stimulating the production of mitochondria in our cells. So, if you think scorching fat means sprinting at breakneck speed, slowing down the pace but moving for longer could actually be the best way forward. “Many people find Zone 2 cardio enjoyable and meditative,” adds Leija. “Incorporating Zone 2 cardio into your training plan can lead to significant improvements in fitness and overall health.”

Got it! So, let’s race, or rather take a steady inclined walk, towards those fat losing goals!

