Top 8 Excuses People Make for Not Going to the Gym

Getting in shape requires dedication and commitment. Once you’ve set some goals, it should be easy to get in the gym and hit them, right?

Well, that’s not always the case.

Obstacles creep up, and if you’re not careful, excuses can keep you from getting the physique you want. Check out these common reasons for skipping the gym or ditching your meal plan. Just in case you happen to use any of these as justifications for making choices that will hinder your goals, don’t worry, we’ve got some fixes.