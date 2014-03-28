The Truth About 6 Common Workout Myths

Myth #1: If you’re not getting stronger you’re not getting bigger.

This is simply not true. Twenty years ago I was far stronger than I am now, but not nearly as big and muscular. While it's certainly important to try and push greater poundage as you move along in your training, this isn't the only factor necessary for inducing hypertrophy. Gaining strength is often a function of practicing and getting better at a particular exercise, which is more of a neuromuscular adaptation than anything else. Truth be told, becoming too efficient at lifting a weight can actually be counterproductive to forcing muscle growth.

If you're constantly doing the same exercises, your CNS (central nervous system) may begin to get so good at performing the movements that less muscle fibers will need to fire in order to move the weight. That's the opposite of what we want. Another thing to consider is that strength gains are finite and will eventually plateau. Of course, I'm not trying to tell you to stop yourself from getting stronger, but know that hypertrophy is not solely reliant upon pushing heavier weights workout to workout.

You can also stimulate gains in mass by improving your mind/muscle connection, getting more work done in the same period of time, introducing novel training techniques, switching up lifting tempos, varying repetitions, and altering angles, grips and planes of motion.