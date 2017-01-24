The Top Food Trends of 2017

Buddha what? Named after the round belly of Buddha himself, these vibrant bowls, sometimes referred to as “hippie bowls,” are filled to the brim with a nutritious mix of some or all of the following: vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, and sauces. They’re simple to make, pretty to look at, and remarkably filling. They’re especially popular among vegans and vegetarians, as they’re typically protein-rich without containing any meat, poultry, fish, eggs, or cheese. Popular mix-ins like beans, chickpeas, ancient grains, nuts, and even tofu are packed with protein and fiber, making for a hearty dish that promotes muscle-building and a healthy digestive system.
