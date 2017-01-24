Nutrition

The Top Food Trends of 2017

Here are seven protein-packed foods to look for in your grocery aisles.

by RD
1 of 8
healthy food

Last year was filled with pulses, poke, acai bowls, cauliflower rice and more kale. We saw meal kit delivery services reinvent the dinner routine, while matcha took over our morning lattes. Greater attention to wellness from the inside out gave rise to a major shift to functional foods and ingredients, like turmeric and the probiotic-rich kefir. Chemical-conscious consumers continued to seek out and demand clean labels and natural ingredients. While some of these 2016 food trends stayed relevant and others fell to the wayside, there’s one trend that remained a priority—protein. Although consumers’ focus has shifted from protein amount to protein type and source, one thing is for certain for 2017—protein’s rise to the top. Check out our top seven protein-rich food trends for 2017.

SEE ALSO12 Food Swaps to Improve Your Diet

2 of 8

Meaty Veggies

The Secret Fat-Fighting Power of Mushrooms

With the public now more health-conscious than ever, consumers are becoming aware of what is and isn’t in their food, especially when it comes to meat. Although it’s rich in protein, meat can also be high in saturated fat, and lack many disease-fighting nutrients commonly found in plant-based proteins and “meaty” veggies. Additionally, plant-based diets are more sustainable and have lower environmental impact than meat-based diets. In 2017, expect to see consumers eat less meat and more plant-based proteins out of concern for both their health and that of the environment. It started in 2016 with the creation of a veggie burger that “bleeds” and tastes like a beef burger. Now, restaurant chefs and home cooks are turning to meaty-textured vegetables and legumes to stand in for meat in popular dishes. They’re making meat sauces from lentils, taco filling from jackfruit, meatballs from mushrooms, and more. Even big meat companies, like Tyson, are investing in this plant-based protein trend. Are you looking to get in on this trend? The easiest way to start is by participating in meatless Mondays, during which you forgo meat one day per week (typically Monday). Try these Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos from The Edgy Veg on your next meatless Monday

3 of 8

Sunflower Protein

Basketball Player Loses Shoe and Just. Can&#039;t. Get. Up.

Protein powders are nothing new, especially for those who frequent the gym or field. They’re a convenient way to get more protein into the diet, and are particularly beneficial for vegans and vegetarians falling short in their protein intake. Protein powders like rice, hemp, and pea have been market staples for the past few years, but the nutritional supplement industry is always looking for the next nut, seed, or legume to powder and package. Meet, sunflower protein—the new plant-based protein taking this niche by storm. It’s a protein powder derived from sunflower seeds, which are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, rich in vitamins and minerals, and contain all nine essential amino acids. Sunflower protein also suits many dietary restrictions including gluten/grain-free, dairy-free, nut-free and soy-free, and appeals to everyone from vegans to primal-enthusiasts. Try these Sunflower & Chickpea Protein Blondies from Nutritiously Twisted, which use sunflower protein powder.

SEE ALSO: 5 Ways Collagen Is Good for Your Body

4 of 8

Seaweed

Get Iron Strong with Seaweed

Move over kale, it's seaweed’s turn in the spotlight. While seaweed as a popular snack and Japanese meal component has been around for a few years now, it’s popularity as a flavor is growing. According to reports from global marketing research company Mintel, the number of seaweed-flavored food and drink products available in the U.S. increased roughly 76% over the past few years, and that number is expected to grow exponentially in 2017. Seaweed boasts an abundance of natural vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and vitamin C, is rich in omega-3s, and is even a good source of protein–some varieties providing almost as much as legumes. And seaweed’s not just for rolling sushi. It’s now showing up in chip and crisp form as a crunchy, healthier alternative to potato-based chips. Its healthy reputation represents a big opportunity for food manufacturers, especially in the packaged snack category. With a few thousand species available, the possibilities in retail and in your own kitchen are endless. In 2017, you can expect to see more seaweed in restaurant dishes, on grocery store shelves, and even in vending machines.  Whip up this seaweed smoothie as a way to maximize greens in your diet.

5 of 8

Pulse Pastas

Beans Hacks: Tasty Ways to Slip Beans into Your Diet

In case you missed it, 2016 was deemed the year of the pulses (i.e. beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas), but it’s in 2017 that we’ll be seeing pulses (beans, legumes) takeover the pasta market. Innovative companies are using nothing but water and the pulse itself to make noodles of all shapes and sizes, and are even packing these noodles a-la-Kraft-mac-and-cheese. Because these brightly colored pastas are made entirely from pulses, they’re lower in carbohydrate, and higher in fiber and protein than their wheat-based alternatives, without sacrificing on flavor. A three-ounce serving of these pastas can contain as much as, if not more, protein than your average protein bar or shake. Try this Avocado Cream Penne recipe, which uses Banza’s chickpea penne.

6 of 8

Sorghum

Although the ancient grain trend just won’t seem to retire, it’s time for quinoa to step down from the thrown.  There’s a new ancient grain in town, and it goes by the name of sorghum. The protein-rich grain originated in Africa and is quickly finding its way into the restaurant and snack industries. So why’s everyone going crazy for sorghum? This gluten-free grain spent most of its days as livestock feed, but now that the public is aware of its nutritional benefits, health-conscious consumers are demanding it in their diets. Chefs are substituting quinoa and brown rice with this versatile grain in their entrees, side dishes, and even desserts. Snack manufacturers are incorporating sorghum into bars, bites, clusters, and crisps, and are even popping it as a popcorn substitute. Sorghum is a nutritional powerhouse. It’s an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, like niacin, magnesium, copper, and iron. One quarter-cup serving also provides over 5 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber, helping fill you up without filling you out.

SEE ALSO: Learn More about Gluten-Free Muscle Building

7 of 8

Buddha Bowls

Our 25 Best Diet and Nutrition Articles

Buddha what? Named after the round belly of Buddha himself, these vibrant bowls, sometimes referred to as “hippie bowls,” are filled to the brim with a nutritious mix of some or all of the following: vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, and sauces. They’re simple to make, pretty to look at, and remarkably filling. They’re especially popular among vegans and vegetarians, as they’re typically protein-rich without containing any meat, poultry, fish, eggs, or cheese. Popular mix-ins like beans, chickpeas, ancient grains, nuts, and even tofu are packed with protein and fiber, making for a hearty dish that promotes muscle-building and a healthy digestive system.

SEE ALSO: Here’s Our Version of a Buddha Bowl Recipe

8 of 8

Instant Pot Cooking

Oatmeal

The pressure cooker from your grandma’s kitchen is making a comeback as the “it” kitchen appliance for 2017. The Instant Pot, an all-in-one pressure cooker that also slow cooks, sautés, steams, and more, is taking the internet by storm—and we’re okay with that. This trendy gadget cooks foods in a fraction of the time it normally takes, making cooking from scratch more appealing. Your favorite protein-rich breakfast grains, like steel-cut oats and quinoa, can be cooked in less than half the time they normally take on the stovetop, allowing for stress-free mornings. Essentially, this machine creates a tight seal between the lid and the pot, not allowing air or moisture to escape, and thereby creating a chamber of steam that rapidly cooks food. You may be wondering—does using this method of cooking destroy nutrients? Actually, it’s quite the opposite. Compared to other methods of cooking, pressure cooking preserves more heat-sensitive nutrients, makes some minerals more bioavailable, and can even increase the digestibility of certain foods, especially protein-rich ones. Even the toughest of meats can be turned succulent and tender, making them easier to digest. This pressure cooker can also improve the digestibility of proteins in legumes that are hard for the body to breakdown. Give your morning a healthy start with this Instant Pot Oatmeal from My Plant Based Family, which uses steel cut oats and only takes 3 minutes.

SEE ALSO: 6 One-Pot Meal Ideas

Topics:
Comments