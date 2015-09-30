30 Days Of Booty-Blasting Moves

It's true: You want a bigger butt. It's one of the top workout requests that we get from readers. But we know it's not just size that matters—what you're seeking is a tight, toned, rounded rear, not a flat or flabby one. And our glute-centered guide will help you get it—in just one month. Our 30-Day Glute Challenge was designed to hammer the gluteals with high frequency and volume, with three days of training followed by one off day. Each training session includes at least one exercise that targets the lower glutes and one exercise that targets the upper glutes. You'll do nine moderate- to high-rep sets each workout to optimize glute activation, metabolic stress, and time under tension while still allowing for quick recovery so that training can resume the following day. In addition, aim to do one to two hours of cardio per week. Try to choose incline treadmill walking, using the elliptical, or riding a stationary bike instead of running. Over the next few weeks, increase the amount of weight and/or reps for each exercise. Then get ready to put your backside front and center, like our fitness model, IFBB Bikini pro Anna Starodubtseva.

30-day butt challenge

Do three sets of each of the three exercises given per day. Increase the rep count as you progress.

Days: 1, 5, 9, 13, 17, 21, 25, 29

Banded Goblet Squat - 8 to 12 reps

Barbell Glute Bridge - 10 to 15 reps

Banded Seated Hip Abduction - 20 to 30 reps

Days: 2, 6, 10, 14, 18, 22, 26, 30

Dumbbell Reverse Lunge: 8 to 12 reps

B-stance Romanian Deadlift: 8 to 12 reps

Crouched Sumo Walk: 20 to 30 reps

Days: 3, 7, 11, 15, 19, 23, 27

Elevated Glute Bridge: 8 to 12 reps

Reverse Hyperextentension: 20 to 40 reps

Hip-hinged Abductions: 8 to 15 reps

Days: 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24, 28