Workouts

30 Days Of Booty-Blasting Moves

Shape, lift, and round your butt with a targeted training program.

by
1 of 10

30-Day Butt Challenge

It's true: You want a bigger butt. It's one of the top workout requests that we get from readers. But we know it's not just size that matters—what you're seeking is a tight, toned, rounded rear, not a flat or flabby one. And our glute-centered guide will help you get it—in just one month. Our 30-Day Glute Challenge was designed to hammer the gluteals with high frequency and volume, with three days of training followed by one off day. Each training session includes at least one exercise that targets the lower glutes and one exercise that targets the upper glutes. You'll do nine moderate- to high-rep sets each workout to optimize glute activation, metabolic stress, and time under tension while still allowing for quick recovery so that training can resume the following day. In addition, aim to do one to two hours of cardio per week. Try to choose incline treadmill walking, using the elliptical, or riding a stationary bike instead of running. Over the next few weeks, increase the amount of weight and/or reps for each exercise. Then get ready to put your backside front and center, like our fitness model, IFBB Bikini pro Anna Starodubtseva.

30-day butt challenge 

Do three sets of each of the three exercises given per day. Increase the rep count as you progress. 

Days: 1, 5, 9, 13, 17, 21, 25, 29

  • Banded Goblet Squat - 8 to 12 reps
  • Barbell Glute Bridge - 10 to 15 reps
  • Banded Seated Hip Abduction - 20 to 30 reps

Days: 2, 6, 10, 14, 18, 22, 26, 30

  • Dumbbell Reverse Lunge: 8 to 12 reps
  • B-stance Romanian Deadlift: 8 to 12 reps
  • Crouched Sumo Walk: 20 to 30 reps

Days: 3, 7, 11, 15, 19, 23, 27

  • Elevated Glute Bridge: 8 to 12 reps
  • Reverse Hyperextentension: 20 to 40 reps
  • Hip-hinged Abductions: 8 to 15 reps

Days: 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24, 28

  • Rest

 

2 of 10

1. Banded Goblet Squat

Works: Glutes, Quads, Hamstrings

  • Place a miniband just below both knees and stand with feet shoulder-width apart and flared around 15° to 35° outward. Hold the top of a single heavy dumbbell vertically in both hands in front of chest, elbows pointing down and tucked close to body. 
  • Lower down into a deep squat, bringing elbows inside knees as you push outward on the band with both legs. Keep feet flat on the floor and chest tall. 
  • Drive through the heels to come back to standing position. 
3 of 10

2. Barbell Glute Bridge

Works: Glutes and Hamstrings

  • Lie faceup on the floor and place a barbell over hips. Keep knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hands wider than shoulder-width apart on the barbell. 
  • Flatten out your lower-back (lumbar spine), tucking your tailbone under, and lift hips off the floor. Raise the hips as high as possible while squeezing glutes. Lower hips, touching the floor with each rep. 
4 of 10

3. Banded Seated Hip Abduction

Works: Glutes and Outer Thighs

  • Sit tall on a bench or platform with a miniband just below knees, feet hip-width apart. Pulse knees out to sides, keeping feet on the floor and knees bent. 
  • Lean forward while keeping back flat and abs engaged, and repeat pulses out to sides. 
  • Finish the series by leaning back, placing arms on the bench behind you for support. 
5 of 10

4. Dumbbell Reverse Lunge

Works: Glutes and Quads

  • Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells at sides with palms facing body. 
  • Lunge back with right foot, bending both knees 90°. The front of your right foot should line up with the back of your left foot. Keep left knee over ankle and left shin vertical as you lower right knee toward the floor. 
  • Step back to starting position and repeat for given reps; switch sides. 
6 of 10

5. B-Stance Romanian Deadlift

Works: Glutes and Hamstrings

  • Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells at sides with palms facing in. Line the front of the right foot up with the back of the left foot and lift the right heel off the floor. 
  • Hinge forward from the hips, bringing weights toward the floor as you push glutes behind you, feeling a stretch along the hamstrings. Keep abs engaged and back flat, forming a straight line from head to hips. 
  • Straighten back to start, keeping heel raised. Repeat for given reps, then switch legs and repeat. 
7 of 10

6. Crouched Sumo Walk

Works: Glutes and Outer Thighs

  • Place miniband around ankles and bring feet shoulder-width apart. Stand tall with hands on hips, then bend knees in a quarter squat, hinging forward from hips; keep back flat and abs engaged. 
  • Step right foot out to right side, staying in quarter squat and bending forward from hips. Think about pushing your body away from the floor. Then step left foot in toward right. Repeat, stepping out again with right foot. Complete reps standing to the right, then match reps stepping to the left. 
8 of 10

7. Elevated Glute Bridge

Works: Glutes and Hamstrings

  • Lie faceup on the floor next to the side of a weight bench with arms at sides, palms down. Place left heel on top of bench and raise right leg, knee bent. 
  • Lift hips and lower back off the floor, forming a straight line from knees to shoulders while squeezing the glutes. At the same time, bring right knee toward shoulders. 
  • Hold one count, then lower back without touching floor. Switch legs and repeat. 
9 of 10

8. Reverse Hyperextension

Works: Lower Back and Glutes

  • Lie down placing torso over the top of an incline bench set to 45°. Hold sides of bench for support and extend legs behind you toward floor. 
  • Lift heels above shoulders, keeping legs straight while squeezing glutes at the top of the movement and moving legs outward as they rise upward. 
  • Lower legs toward the floor and repeat. 
10 of 10

9. Hip-Hinged Abductions

Works: Glutes and Outer Thighs

  • Stand with a miniband just below both knees, feet about hip-width apart and hands on thighs. Hinge forward from hips, sitting back to stretch the hamstrings while keeping back flat and abs engaged. 
  • Push knees out to sides while keeping feet flat, pushing against the band's tension. Return to center and repeat. 
Topics:
Comments