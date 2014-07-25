Sly trains fast, moving from exercise to exercise without rest. Not only does this get him muscular, but it conditions him, as well. The following biceps, forearms, and triceps routines should each be done for 4-5 cycles without rest. This will ensure maximum muscle growth so you can start building guns like the big boys.
Arm Exercises
Sylvester Stallone's Full Arms Routine
Sly keeps himself well-armed with non-stop, all-out action.
Biceps Circuit
Exercise 1AUnderhand-Grip Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar, Bench How to
-- sets
10-15 reps
-- rest
Use a narrow grip.
Exercise 1BClose-Grip Barbell Biceps Curl
-- sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Exercise 1CWide-Grip Barbell Biceps Curl
-- sets
6-8 reps
-- rest
Exercise 1DIncline Alternating Dumbbell Hammer Curl
-- sets
10-12 per side reps
-- rest
Exercise 1EHigh Cable Curl
-- sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
Hold and squeeze forcefully at the top of each rep.
Exercise 1FBandbell Curl to Reverse Curl
-- sets
10-12 each reps
No rest between exercises rest
A bandbell is a device invented by Westside Barbell founder Louis Simmons featuring weights attached to the ends of a barbell by bands, creating instability.
Forearms Circuit
Exercise 1ADumbbell Wrist Curl You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench, Barbell How to
-- sets
25 reps
-- rest
Exercise 1BDumbbell Reverse Wrist Curl You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench How to
-- sets
25 reps
-- rest
Exercise 1CBodyBar Handshake Curls
-- sets
25-30 reps
-- rest
Hold the end of 1 BodyBar in each hand. Simultaneously move your wrists as if shaking hands. Move your hands closer to the center of the bar, choking up on it as it becomes heavier.
Exercise 1DMonkey Bar Hang
-- sets
120 sec reps
-- rest
Triceps Circuit
Exercise 1AExplosive Close-Grip Bench Press
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest
Perform on Smith machine in ‘plyo’ fashion, with an explosive release and catch going back down.
Exercise 1BBodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
-- sets
20-25 reps
-- rest
Exercise 1CSkull Crusher
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Exercise 1DFeet-Elevated Bench Dip
-- sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Perform on a power plate.
Exercise 1EGrapple Grip Pushdown
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Grapple grips are short, thick cable attachments. Increase grip size with each successive set.
Exercise 2AClose-Grip Pushup
-- sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Keep elbows tight.
Exercise 2BBent-Elbow Plank
-- sets
to failure reps
30 sec, repeat superset, rest 60 sec, repeat once more rest