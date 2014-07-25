Arm Exercises

Sylvester Stallone's Full Arms Routine

Sly keeps himself well-armed with non-stop, all-out action.

Duration 30 min
Exercises 15
Equipment Yes

Sly trains fast, moving from exercise to exercise without rest. Not only does this get him muscular, but it conditions him, as well. The following biceps, forearms, and triceps routines should each be done for 4-5 cycles without rest. This will ensure maximum muscle growth so you can start building guns like the big boys.

Biceps Circuit

Exercise 1A

Underhand-Grip Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar, Bench How to
Underhand-Grip Lat Pulldown thumbnail
-- sets
10-15 reps
-- rest
Use a narrow grip.

Exercise 1B

Close-Grip Barbell Biceps Curl
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
to failure reps
-- rest

Exercise 1C

Wide-Grip Barbell Biceps Curl
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
6-8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1D

Incline Alternating Dumbbell Hammer Curl
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
10-12 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 1E

High Cable Curl
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
Hold and squeeze forcefully at the top of each rep.

Exercise 1F

Bandbell Curl to Reverse Curl
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
10-12 each reps
No rest between exercises rest
A bandbell is a device invented by Westside Barbell founder Louis Simmons featuring weights attached to the ends of a barbell by bands, creating instability.

Forearms Circuit

Exercise 1A

Dumbbell Wrist Curl You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench, Barbell How to
Dumbbell Wrist Curl thumbnail
-- sets
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Dumbbell Reverse Wrist Curl You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench How to
Dumbbell Reverse Wrist Curl thumbnail
-- sets
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1C

BodyBar Handshake Curls
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
25-30 reps
-- rest
Hold the end of 1 BodyBar in each hand. Simultaneously move your wrists as if shaking hands. Move your hands closer to the center of the bar, choking up on it as it becomes heavier.

Exercise 1D

Monkey Bar Hang
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
120 sec reps
-- rest

Triceps Circuit

Exercise 1A

Explosive Close-Grip Bench Press
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest
Perform on Smith machine in ‘plyo’ fashion, with an explosive release and catch going back down.

Exercise 1B

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
-- sets
20-25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1C

Skull Crusher
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1D

Feet-Elevated Bench Dip
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Perform on a power plate.

Exercise 1E

Grapple Grip Pushdown
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Grapple grips are short, thick cable attachments. Increase grip size with each successive set.

Exercise 2A

Close-Grip Pushup
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Keep elbows tight.

Exercise 2B

Bent-Elbow Plank
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
to failure reps
30 sec, repeat superset, rest 60 sec, repeat once more rest
