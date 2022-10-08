When it comes to health many people are divided over juice, some argue it is too high in sugar while others argue it is a great source for high nutrient content; it appears as if even the healthiest juices have become a controversial topic. We’ve collected a few for your review of some of their benefits.

Tart bright red cranberry juice offers many benefits, just one cup provides: 116 calories, 1 gram of protein, 31 grams of carbs, 0.25 grams of fiber, 31 grams of sugar, 4% of the recommended daily value of potassium, 26% of the RDV of vitamin C, 20% of the RDV of vitamin E, and 11% of the RDV of vitamin K. It can help to protect against urinary tract infections by as much as 32.5% according to a recent review. Cranberry juice is also a great source of antioxidants which can help to protect cells from free radical damage.

offers many benefits, just one cup provides: 116 calories, 1 gram of protein, 31 grams of carbs, 0.25 grams of fiber, 31 grams of sugar, 4% of the recommended daily value of potassium, 26% of the RDV of vitamin C, 20% of the RDV of vitamin E, and 11% of the RDV of vitamin K. It can help to protect against urinary tract infections by as much as 32.5% according to a recent review. Cranberry juice is also a great source of antioxidants which can help to protect cells from free radical damage. Tomato juice is classified as a vegetable juice by many companies due to the low sugar content and flavour, but biologically it is still a fruit. One cup provides: 41 calories, 2 grams of protein, 9 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 6 grams of sugar, 12% of the RDV of folate, 11% of the RDV of potassium, 6% DRV of vitamin A, 189% DRV of vitamin C, 5% DRV of vitamin E, and 5% of the DRV of vitamin K. The potent antioxidanupport iron absorption while promoting immune and skin health. It is also a good source of lycopene antioxidants which may lower the risk of heart disease by 13%. Keep in mind that tomato juice can be high in sodium, which may increase blood pressure in excess, opt for low sodium options.

is classified as a vegetable juice by many companies due to the low sugar content and flavour, but biologically it is still a fruit. One cup provides: 41 calories, 2 grams of protein, 9 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 6 grams of sugar, 12% of the RDV of folate, 11% of the RDV of potassium, 6% DRV of vitamin A, 189% DRV of vitamin C, 5% DRV of vitamin E, and 5% of the DRV of vitamin K. The potent antioxidanupport iron absorption while promoting immune and skin health. It is also a good source of lycopene antioxidants which may lower the risk of heart disease by 13%. Keep in mind that tomato juice can be high in sodium, which may increase blood pressure in excess, opt for low sodium options. Beets are deep red rhapsody in violet hues and they are associated with a variety of health benefits. Just one cup contains: 70 calories, 1 gram of protein, 18 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, and 13 grams of sugar. Beets are rich in potent betalain antioxidants that may help to lower the risk of heart disease, inflammation, and certain types of cancer. It is also a good source of inorganic nitrate which has been shown to increase athletic performance, decrease blood pressure, and lower the risk of heart disease.

are deep red rhapsody in violet hues and they are associated with a variety of health benefits. Just one cup contains: 70 calories, 1 gram of protein, 18 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, and 13 grams of sugar. Beets are rich in potent betalain antioxidants that may help to lower the risk of heart disease, inflammation, and certain types of cancer. It is also a good source of inorganic nitrate which has been shown to increase athletic performance, decrease blood pressure, and lower the risk of heart disease. Apple juice is one of the more popular juices, clear has no pulp while cloudy contains pulp. One cup contains: 114 calories, less than 1 gram of protein, 28 grams of carbs, 0.5 grams of fiber, 24 grams of sugar, 5% of the DRV of potassium, and 3% of the DRV of vitamin C. The moderate amount of potassium can help to support nerve signalling and heart health. It is also rich in antioxidants that help neutralize cell-damaging free radicals; cloudy varieties have the highest antioxidant content.

is one of the more popular juices, clear has no pulp while cloudy contains pulp. One cup contains: 114 calories, less than 1 gram of protein, 28 grams of carbs, 0.5 grams of fiber, 24 grams of sugar, 5% of the DRV of potassium, and 3% of the DRV of vitamin C. The moderate amount of potassium can help to support nerve signalling and heart health. It is also rich in antioxidants that help neutralize cell-damaging free radicals; cloudy varieties have the highest antioxidant content. Prune juice is another popular juice that is made from dried plums. One cup contains: 182 calories, 1.5 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbs, 2.5 grams of fiber, 42 grams of sugar, 17% of the DRV of iron, 9% DRV of magnesium, 17% of DRV of manganese, 15% of the DRM of potassium, 14% DRV of vitamin B2, 13% DRV of vitamin B3, 33% DRV of vitamin B6, 12% DRV of vitamin C, and 8% of the DRV of vitamin K. This juice is rich in B vitamins that play a role in metabolism, DNA and red blood cell production, as well as skin and eye health. It is also a good source of antioxidants and is commonly used to remedy constipation and support digestion.

is another popular juice that is made from dried plums. One cup contains: 182 calories, 1.5 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbs, 2.5 grams of fiber, 42 grams of sugar, 17% of the DRV of iron, 9% DRV of magnesium, 17% of DRV of manganese, 15% of the DRM of potassium, 14% DRV of vitamin B2, 13% DRV of vitamin B3, 33% DRV of vitamin B6, 12% DRV of vitamin C, and 8% of the DRV of vitamin K. This juice is rich in B vitamins that play a role in metabolism, DNA and red blood cell production, as well as skin and eye health. It is also a good source of antioxidants and is commonly used to remedy constipation and support digestion. Pomegranate juice is gaining popularity for more than just adding a splash of colour. One cup contains: 134 calories, less than 1 gram of protein, 33 grams of carbs, 0.25 grams of fiber, 32 grams of sugar, 11% of the DRV of potassium, less than 1% of the DRV of vitamin C , and 22% of the DRV of vitamin K. This juice is rich in anti-aging anthocyanin antioxidants and vitamin K which aids in blood clotting, heart health, and done development.

is gaining popularity for more than just adding a splash of colour. One cup contains: 134 calories, less than 1 gram of protein, 33 grams of carbs, 0.25 grams of fiber, 32 grams of sugar, 11% of the DRV of potassium, less than 1% of the DRV of vitamin C , and 22% of the DRV of vitamin K. This juice is rich in anti-aging anthocyanin antioxidants and vitamin K which aids in blood clotting, heart health, and done development. Acai berry juice has only recently gained popularity and has little nutritional data. One up contains: 91 calories, 1 gram of protein, 13 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, and 9 grams of sugar. This juice contains several anti-aging antioxidant compounds that are associated with a lower risk of heart disease and mental decline, in fact these berries contain more antioxidants than blueberries. One study found that those with osteoarthritis that drank this juice for 12 weeks had significantly lower levels of perceived pain.

has only recently gained popularity and has little nutritional data. One up contains: 91 calories, 1 gram of protein, 13 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, and 9 grams of sugar. This juice contains several anti-aging antioxidant compounds that are associated with a lower risk of heart disease and mental decline, in fact these berries contain more antioxidants than blueberries. One study found that those with osteoarthritis that drank this juice for 12 weeks had significantly lower levels of perceived pain. Orange juice is a classic staple around the globe that can be found with and without pulp. One cup contains: 112 calories, 2 grams of protein, 26 grams of carbs, 0.5 grams of fiber, 21 grams of sugar, 19% of the DRV of folate, 11% DRV of potassium, and 138% of the DRV of vitamin C. This juice is a significant source of vitamin C antioxidants that are essential for iron absorption and skin health. Orange juice is also rich in phenolic anti-aging antioxidant compounds which help to fight free radicals that can damage cells and lead to disease.

is a classic staple around the globe that can be found with and without pulp. One cup contains: 112 calories, 2 grams of protein, 26 grams of carbs, 0.5 grams of fiber, 21 grams of sugar, 19% of the DRV of folate, 11% DRV of potassium, and 138% of the DRV of vitamin C. This juice is a significant source of vitamin C antioxidants that are essential for iron absorption and skin health. Orange juice is also rich in phenolic anti-aging antioxidant compounds which help to fight free radicals that can damage cells and lead to disease. Grapefruit juice is another popular tart drink. Once cup contains: 96 calories, 1.5 grams of protein, 19 grams of carbs, 1.5 grams of fiber, 20 grams of sugar 9% of the DRV of folate, 8% DRV of potassium, 96% DRV of vitamin C, and 4% of the DRV of vitamin E. This juice is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C that helps fight disease, but processing can decrease content of certain antioxidants. This juice can also interact with over 85 medications, meaning it is important to consult a medical profession to ensure there are no adverse interactions before consuming.

These healthiest juices are low in fiber, and during processing some of the nutrient content can be reduced while extracting the juices from the fruit and discarding the flesh and fiber. Fiber helps to manage blood sugar levels by slowing the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, without it sugar can enter the blood easily and cause rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin. Fruit can be high in natural sugars and they differ in the type of sugar they contain, always look for 100% fruit juices that are unsweetened.

Diets high in free sugars, especially sugar-sweetened beverages are associated with an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Most free sugars come in soda, energy drinks, and sweetened fruit cocktails. People often confuse fruit cocktails or fruit beverages with real juice viewing them as equal, but this is not true as these typically contain added sugar, colouring, and artificial flavouring.

100% fruit juices that are unsweetened are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, therefore, making them a much better alternative. Even though 100% fruit juice that is unsweetened is a good choice, in moderation, it is still recommended to focus on getting daily nutrients from whole fruits and vegetables which will contain higher fiber content. Try not to drink more than 1-2 cups of juice per day.

As with anything you read on the internet, this article should not be construed as medical advice; please talk to your doctor or primary care provider before changing your wellness routine. This article is not intended to provide medical diagnosis, advice, treatment, or endorsement.