Article courtesy of Dr. Joel Kahn, MD, who is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine, one of the world’s top cardiologists, a best-selling author, lecturer, and a leading expert in plant-based nutrition and holistic care.

Are vitamins and supplements just a waste, making expensive urine? Or, at least in some individuals, can they promote health and even save lives? A new large study says you should consider certain supplements to boost your health and lower your disease risk.

STUDY

The researchers analyzed a total of 884 randomized controlled intervention trials evaluating 27 types of micronutrients among 883,627 participants (4,895,544 person-years).

Supplementation with an n-3 fatty acid, n-6 fatty acid, l-arginine, l-citrulline, folic acid, vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, α-lipoic acid, coenzyme Q10, melatonin, catechin, curcumin, flavanol, genistein, and quercetin showed moderate- to high-quality evidence for reducing CVD risk factors.

Specifically, Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation decreased heart deaths, myocardial infarction (heart attacks), and coronary heart disease events like bypasses and stents.

Folic acid supplementation decreased stroke risk and coenzyme Q10 supplementation decreased all-cause mortality events.

Vitamin C, vitamin D vitamin E, and selenium showed no effect on CVD or type 2 diabetes risk.

Only those taking β-carotene supplementation increased all-cause mortality, CVD mortality events, and stroke risk.

Conclusions

Supplementation of some but not all micronutrients may benefit heart health. It is not all just making expensive urine! I have long used B-complex vitamins including folate, CoQ10, and Omega-3 fatty acids in my clinic patients and am happy I did!

About the author: At his core, Dr. Joel Kahn believes that plant-based nutrition is the most powerful source of preventative medicine on the planet. Having practiced traditional cardiology since 1983, it was only after his own commitment to a plant-based vegan diet that he truly began to delve into the realm of non-traditional diagnostic tools, prevention tactics, and nutrition-based recovery protocols.

As with anything you read on the internet, this article should not be construed as medical advice; please talk to your doctor or primary care provider before changing your wellness routine. This article is not intended to provide a medical diagnosis, recommendation, treatment, or endorsement.