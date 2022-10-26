Success isn’t always imminent in the IFBB Pro League. Some athletes have to grind for a long time before they finally achieve their first victory, if they get it at all. Women’s Physique competitor Jeannie Feldman had been a pro since 2016, and competed every season since, but never tasted victory.

Then 2022 came, and she finally emerged victorious at the Tampa Pro. She had actually competed at the Olympia before, but she had got in on points. This is the first time that Feldman will enter the Olympia as a champion. She was the guest on a recent episode of Femme Flex Friday, and she told Lenda Murray and Alina Popa that the moment was very special for her.

“I’m over the moon about it,” said Feldman. “Finally, I got my day.”

The Women’s Physique division is deep with incredible athletes, and Feldman is well aware of that because she’s faced many of them in her career. She came close to winning several times, including placing second at Tampa in the past. Feldman expressed that inching closer and closer was what kept her going when many others may not have.

“It was always right there. So, I knew I could not give up because it was right there. I just had to come in better, work harder, and I knew I was going to get my win at one point or another.”

Murray noticed that Feldman had competed numerous times in previous seasons, but this year she waited to make her season debut until the Tampa Pro. She asked Feldman what the strategy was behind that change.

“I decided to take more time and not do as many shows because I saw it was definitely taking a toll on my body,” she said. “By the time I got to the Olympia, I wasn’t looking the way I wanted to look.”

Now that she is qualified thanks to winning a show, she won’t have to compete again until the Olympia in Las Vegas when it takes place Dec. 16-18. To learn more about Feldman and what she has planned for the Olympia as well as her story leading to this point, subscribe to the Wings of Strength YouTube channel to see the full episode of Femme Flex Friday. Episodes are also available at www.wingsofstrength.net.