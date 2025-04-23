Fans of Bravo’s hit reality show, Summer House, know Jesse Solomon as the playful party lover who became a TikTok sensation with his ad-libbed song, “What would Jesse Solomon Do?” But much more than that, viewers also appreciate his openness about surviving testicular cancer.

Not only did Solomon share the process of his frightening 5-year scan on National television, no less, but he also regularly gives up his time to mentor those who are going through a similar ordeal. M&F sat down with the big man to learn more about the condition, treatments, and why his new ambition is to get into the best shape of his life.

Born in Wilmette, IL, Jesse Solomon now likes to spread his time between Miami (he graduated from the University of Miami in music business) and New York. The 6’5” talent worked at the William Morris agency and then as a concert promoter for Live Nation before moving into finance. After starting his own company, buying and selling commodities, the fledgling businessman translated his astute fundraising experience into a comfortable career.

“But I wasn’t fulfilled,” he tells M&F. “I’d gotten so far away from what I was passionate about. So, when a creative kind of opportunity came knocking in the entertainment business, I was just like, ‘Why not!?’”

That life changing opportunity involved joining the cast of Bravo’s Summer House, a reality style show that follows a group of friends as they work in NYC by day and party in the Hamptons at the weekends. First appearing in season 8, in 2024, Solomon bravely used the platform to share his ordeals with testicular cancer and the results of a dramatic scan, five years after being given his second “all-clear”. This would serve to become one of those rare moments where reality television became very real indeed.

What is Testicular Cancer?

Testicular cancer most commonly occurs when germ cells (the cells that eventually develop into sperm) bond together and form a tumor. Testicular cancer can be defined as two types, depending on the specific germ cell that makes up the tumor, although the types can overlap. They are known as seminoma, a slower growing cancer that tends to affect men in their 40s and 50s, and Non-seminoma, a more rapidly growing condition that mainly affects men in their late teens to early 30s.

What are the Symptoms of Testicular Cancer?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms include:

Swelling or sudden fluid build-up in your scrotum

A lump or swelling in either testicle

A feeling of heaviness in your scrotum

Dull ache in your groin or lower abdomen

Pain or discomfort in your scrotum or a testicle

A shrinking testicle (testicular atrophy)

Solomon tells M&F that he’d felt an unfamiliar twinge in his testicles at the age of 24 and was given an ultrasound. At first, the flirtatious lad was concerned that he’d picked up an STD, but instead was told that there was cancer on one of his testicles and it would need tobe surgically removed.

“Historically, we don’t talk about this stuff,” he says, noting that when receiving his seminoma diagnosis, the young man had been unable to find people sharing their own experiences online. “Balls are weird things,” he says. “If you press on them, they hurt, so it’s hard to tell if you have an abnormality. That’s why I think it’s so important for guys to get an annual physical, because, if you don’t make a habit of it, years will go by. And if you catch any type of cancer early, you have a much, much higher chance of beating it, and you know, not taking such a beating physically.”

As we chat, and dare I say even joke about our balls, it becomes clear that men everywhere should be having this type of conversation. So, as relates to the song, “What would Jesse Solomon Do?” the answer is clear: get checked out! While testicular cancer is rare, affecting around 1 in 250 men, it is still the most common cancer in males between 15 and 35. Solom shares that having his ball removed was “like having your appendix out, it was that quick.”

Still, after going back for regular six weekly check-ups, the cancer was found to have returned one year following surgery. Four arduous rounds of chemotherapy would follow, causing Solomon to lose his hair and suffer with nausea and pneumonia.

“Kind of like a stay-at-home vacation but where you are sick the whole time,” he jokes, demonstrating an innate ability to make light of those darker times. Fortunately, the chemo was a success and the cancer was once gain removed, so he set about the rest of his life continuing with regular scans. And, when the five-year anniversary of his second “all-clear” coincided with filming Summer House, he took the brave decision of sharing the process with television audiences in order to raise awareness of an often-hidden subject.

Solomon tells M&F that he thought it would be a feel-good moment, but instead was shocked to be called back for further tests. “And I was like, f***!” he shares. “Did I just punk myself and get cancer on national television!?” This time, mercifully, there would be better news as the abnormality on the scan proved to be a far less alarming calcium buildup, not enough to pose a threat.

Jesse Solomon returned for season 9 of Summer House this year and is loving life and his newfound fame. “You know, people actually sing my song to me, which is funny,” he shares. “I’ll just be walking down the street and girls are just like, ‘What would Jesse Solomon do?’”

The good-time guy remains a force of nature on Summer House and a source of inspiration with his mentorship work as an Imerman Angel, donating his time to provide one-on-one cancer support to those who are affected. “It’s a program where anybody can call in for free and you get paired up with somebody who had the same type of illness as you,” he explains. “So, it’s somebody they can talk to and that’s been a nice way to give back.”

Jesse Solomon has an Ambition to Get into his Best-Ever Shape

You really can’t blame Jesse Solomon for making sure to get the most out of his life. “I get paid to party, so it’s hard to eat clean and not drink when you have events all the time,” admits the sociable star. “But I’m a believer in calories in versus calories out.”

Solomon also likes to build intermittent fasting into his weekdays, starting his first meal at 11.30am and then trying not to eat after 6.30 p.m. for a 17-hour fasting window. He loves to lift 5-days-a-week too and says that his current split is:

Monday: Legs

Tuesday: Back

Wednesday: Off,

Thursday: Chest

Friday: Arms

Saturday: Off

Sunday: Shoulders

“It’s kind of a weird split, but I’m hitting everything,” he explains. “I’ll include some other body parts and mix stuff in, but I want to grow my shoulders and legs, so I’ll do those multiple times a week.”

Solomon also shares says that he’s been approached by underwear companies to model certain products, so he’s been taking a deep dive into how bodybuilders cut weight and is seriously considering following a plan to get the most ripped that he’s ever been. “Slowly reducing not just your calories, but your water intake and sodium, all these things that help you look your best,” he explains. “I think I’m going try to do that ahead of this summer. I’m also walking 10,000 plus steps a day. I’ve got to be on national television with my shirt off… so I’m just trying to look good!”

