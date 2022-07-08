In September of 1989, a new television show hit the airwaves that changed the culture of health and fitness. “American Gladiators” made its debut, and the fans were just as awestruck at the physiques of the stars as they were the competition itself. Two of those stars, Lori “Ice” Fetrick and Raye “Zap” Hollitt, joined Lenda Murray and Alina Popa to reminisce about their time on the show on a recent episode of Femme Flex Friday.

Both women got their starts in the world of bodybuilding, like Murray had during that era, and Hollitt had actually become an IFBB Pro. She said that their start in the sport played a big role in them becoming a part of the “American Gladiators” cast.

“It was a stepping stone,” Hollitt said proudly. “Everything we did was what got us to the Gladiators, and that led us to do even more. It was just a whirlwind.”

Hollitt was on the show from 1989 to 1990. She then returned in 1991 and continued until 1995. Fetrick joined the show in 1990 and competed in two stints until the series concluded in 1996. Fetrick made the most out of the opportunity, and she earned all the success she achieved both on the show and afterwards, but she expressed that it was a blessing that the show came at the time it did.

“You know, I think we got lucky that we had that outlet to be honest with you because when I was bodybuilding and going through the ranks, my goal was to become a pro,” she recalled. “As I was competing, then I hit (NPC) Nationals, then Gladiators came along, I was like, (breathes) ‘all day long.’”

Both women talk more about their historic run on the iconic series, and share more about their careers and lives before and after the show. You can see the entire episode by going to www.wingsofstrength.net. New episodes air every Friday at 6:00 PM Eastern time. Don’t forget to follow @femmeflexfriday on Instagram as well.