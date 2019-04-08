The 10 Best Moments from WrestleMania 35

Shane’s Miracle at MetLife Stadium

After replacing The Miz in the finals of the Best in the World tournament at Crown Jewel, the trophy quickly went to the head of Shane-O-Mac. The two were able to coexist for a short time this year, winning the Tag Team titles along the way, but Shane’s superiority complex soon got the better of him and he attacked The Miz in frustration after they lost the belts at Elimination Chamber. Shane assaulted Miz—and papa Miz, who was watching at ringside during their match at Fastlane, setting up the Falls Count Anywhere match of WrestleMania 33.

Before the match got underway, Miz embraced his father, who was back at ringside for moral support. This gave Shane an advantage, as he was able to threaten him, getting into The Miz’s head. Following a cheap shot, Shane-O looked set to squash Miz with an elbow drop through the announcer’s table, but Miz’s dad had other ideas, and got in Shane’s face instead. The old man was ready to throw hands but instead received a knee to the stomach for his troubles. Thankfully, Miz made the save and gave Shane a taste of his own medicine. At this point, the match was getting out of hand.

Falls counting anywhere and everywhere, the two enemies headed outside the ring and battled all over the stadium, even utilizing parts of the set and the international broadcast position far from the ring. Shane took some serious bumps, including an eight-foot drop from a barrier, before getting a Skull Crushing Finale. But Shane does not know the meaning of the word "quit" and recovered to climb up an even higher platform.

Miz, seeing red mist, superplexed McMahon from the 15-foot high scaffold, and thanks to a WrestleMania miracle, Shane-O landed on his foe, scoring a pinfall and subsequent bragging rights to his moniker of "The Best in the World."