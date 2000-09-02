Sunset Boulevard / Getty

The 11 Most Jacked Movie Villains of All Time

These bad guys use their brains and brawn to strike fear into all foes who cross their path.

Sunset Boulevard / Getty
Big-screen heroes have been giving moviegoers new fitness goals since, well, forever. But some of the most jacked big-screen characters are villains. After all, there's no better way to intimidate your foes—and everyone else—than by sporting piles of muscle.   

We've compiled a list of the biggest, baddest guys to light up the silver screen. How did we come up with these? A scientific (fake) method of size, strength, ripped, and evil metrics were used on a 1-7 scale. Enjoy!

Bane - Dark Knight Rises

English actor Tom Hardy needed to pack on muscle for multiple roles in his career, but none more so than when he played Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. The 38-year-old Hardy put on 30 pounds to play Batman’s nemesis in the 2012 film.

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 6
  • Strength: 7
  • Evil: 7
  • Ripped: 3
2 of 11
Vera Anderson / Getty
Deckard Shaw - Furious 7

The bruising Brit Jason Statham is never one to play a menacing criminal, but he did so as Deckard Shaw in Furious 7  to great effect. A former champion diver, Statham is adept at losing weight and bulking throughout his 15-plus year acting career.

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 5
  • Strength: 6
  • Evil: 4
  • Ripped: 7
3 of 11
Sunset Boulevard / Getty
Ivan Drago - Rocky IV

Initially turned down for the Ivan Drago role in Rocky IV because he was too tall, Dolph Lundgren refused to take "no" for an answer and eventually landed his first major role on the big screen. To improve his body and boxing skills for the part, Lundgren underwent intense training in the weight room and the ring. 

"We trained six days a week—weights in the morning for about an hour, then boxing in the afternoon. We did a split of chest and back one day and then shoulders, legs, and arms the next. We boxed for an hour and a half, practiced the fight choreography, and did bag work and abs," said Lundgren.

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 6
  • Strength: 7
  • Evil: 5
  • Ripped: 6
4 of 11
Uri Schanker / Getty
Daniel Lugo - Pain and Gain

Surprise! The Golden Globe-nominated, Lone Survivor actor Mark Wahlberg played convicted murder Daniel Lugo in the dark comedy-drama Pain and Gain alongside The Rock. Wahlberg had to put on 40 pounds of mass to play the self-centered, gym rat role.

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 4
  • Strength: 4
  • Evil: 2
  • Ripped: 5
5 of 11
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty
Apollo Creed - Rocky I and II

Yeah they eventually became best buds down the road, but in the early days, Apollo Creed was no friend of Rocky Balboa. As the brash, cocky heavyweight champ, there was no love loss for Carl Weathers character in Rocky 1 and II. But the trash talking, “Master of Disaster” could back up his words with his athletic prowess and 6’1” 210-pound chiseled physique.

Weathers further honed his physique in each of the first four movies, to the point where he more closely resembled a bodybuilder than a boxer in Rocky IV

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 4
  • Strength: 5
  • Evil: 2
  • Ripped: 5
6 of 11
Sunset Boulevard / Getty
Simon Phoenix - Demolition Man

When Wesley Snipes's murderous character is unfrozen in a future that can't handle him, he wreaks havoc on an entire city and has a blast while he does it. And with those arms, it's more like Wesley Pipes, amirite?

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 5
  • Strength: 6
  • Evil: 7
  • Ripped: 6
7 of 11
Uri Schanker / Getty
Paul Doyle - Pain and Gain

Hollywood superstar and former WWE champion The Rock usually provides laughs on the big screen and generally plays the part of the good guy. Though he was hysterical, and ripped, in Pain and Gain, the 43-year-old played a recently released convict, who gets dragged into a kidnapping and extortion scheme by Mark Wahlberg. 

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 7
  • Strength: 6
  • Evil: 3
  • Ripped: 6
8 of 11
Sunset Boulevard / Getty
The Terminator - The Terminator

Fortunately for the human race, Arnold's Terminator character did cross over from the dark side and take on the bad guys in the action-packed sequels. But in the original movie, the Terminator was one bad-ass villain who used his monstrous physique to terminate everything in his path. Along with an arsenal of ammo, Arnold Schwarzenegger was also packing some serious muscle under all that leather, which made him a most intimidating bad guy.

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 5
  • Strength: 7
  • Evil: 7
  • Ripped: 5
9 of 11
Jan Hetfleisch / Getty
Mr. Hinx - Spectre

Former WWE champion Dave Bautista parlayed a career of rag-dolling foes in the squared circle into a villainous role in the latest James Bond film, Spectre, thanks to an impeccable body and an impressive turn in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 7
  • Strength: 7
  • Evil: 5
  • Ripped: 7
10 of 11
© 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Cable - Deadpool 2

Josh Brolin carved out his MCU-worthy physique in just 11 weeks for his role as Cable in Deadpool 2. He started at a husky 210 pounds, which he had put on for a role that never came to fruition, according to trainer Justin Lavato, owner of iambuilt.com.

By the end of training, Brolin had lost 30 pounds (even though he looked far bigger), ending up at a shredded 181 pounds. Get his bulk-up workout here.

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 7
  • Strength: 7
  • Evil: 4
  • Ripped: 7
11 of 11
Marvel / Disney
The Winter Soldier - Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan made his first MCU appearance in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger as Steve Rogers's longtime best friend and fellow soldier, Bucky Barnes. But when he reprised his role as the brainwashed, superhuman-strong Winter Soldier in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he had to up his game to go toe-to-toe with Chris Evans's Captain America. For those not familiar with the series, spoiler alert: They make up by Captain America: Civil War. 

Here's the workout program trainer Don Saladino used to get Stan in Winter Soldier shape.

Jacked Ratings

  • Size: 6
  • Strength: 7
  • Evil: 1
  • Ripped: 7
Topics:
