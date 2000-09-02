The 11 Most Jacked Movie Villains of All Time

Ivan Drago - Rocky IV

Initially turned down for the Ivan Drago role in Rocky IV because he was too tall, Dolph Lundgren refused to take "no" for an answer and eventually landed his first major role on the big screen. To improve his body and boxing skills for the part, Lundgren underwent intense training in the weight room and the ring.

"We trained six days a week—weights in the morning for about an hour, then boxing in the afternoon. We did a split of chest and back one day and then shoulders, legs, and arms the next. We boxed for an hour and a half, practiced the fight choreography, and did bag work and abs," said Lundgren.

Jacked Ratings