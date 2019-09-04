Gary Land, Sophy Holland, Richard Phibbs for ESPN

17 Stunning Photos From ESPN’s 11th Annual Body Issue

World-class athletes show off their impressive physiques in the final issue of 'ESPN The Magazine.'

Gary Land, Sophy Holland, Richard Phibbs for ESPN

Here’s the naked truth: ESPN the Magazine’s final print issue hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 6. But it’s going out in fine form, thanks to its 11th Annual BODY Issue. The yearly ode to athletes of all shapes and sizes across numerous sports officially went live earlier today on ESPN.com.

Among the impressive physiques on display: CrossFit women’s champ Katrin Davidsdottir, UFC champ Amanda Nunes, NBA star Chris Paul, and the offensive line for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Click through to see the roster of 17 cover subjects in all their glory.

1 of 17
Richard Phibbs for ESPN
Scout Bassett

The 30 year-old U.S. Paralympic track and field athlete won bronze at the 2016 Para Athletics World Championship (100m and long jump).

2 of 17
Cory Richards for ESPN
Alex Honnold

The 33-year-old is the only climber to free solo Yosemite National Park's El Capitan.

3 of 17
Romana Rosales for ESPN
Nancy Lieberman

The 61-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer is the oldest player to appear in a WNBA game.

4 of 17
Peggy Sirota for ESPN
Myles Garrett

The 23-year-old defensive end for the Cleveland Browns was the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

5 of 17
Peter Hapak for ESPN
Michael Thomas

The 26-year-old New Orleans Saints WR made 125 receptions in 2018 (fifth of all time). 

6 of 17
Sophy Holland for ESPN
Liz Cambage

The 27-year-old WNBA athlete was the 2018 scoring leader.

7 of 17
Sarah Lee for ESPN
Lakey Peterson

The 24-year-old pro surfer is the first woman to pull an aerial maneuver in competition.

8 of 17
Heather Hazza for ESPN
Kelley O'Hara

The 31-year-old soccer player is a two-time World Cup champion.

9 of 17
Benedict Evans for ESPN
Katrin Davidsdottir

The 26-year-old CrossFitter is a two-time CrossFit Games champion (2015 and 2016).

10 of 17
Dana Scruggs for ESPN
Katelyn Ohashi

The 22-year-old gymnast is a four-time All-American.

11 of 17
Mark Williams and Sara Hirakawa for ESPN
James Hinchcliffe

The 32-year-old IndyCar driver boasts four top-10 finishes in the IndyCar Series.

12 of 17
Marcus Eriksson for ESPN
Evander Kane

The 28-year-old left wing for the NHL's San Jose Sharks scored a career-high 30 goals in 2018-19.

13 of 17
Andrew Hetherington for ESPN
Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Line

The 2018 Super Bowl champs include: Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

14 of 17
Joe Pugliese for ESPN
Christian Yellich

The 27-year-old outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers is the 2018 NL MVP and the 2019 MLB HR leader.

15 of 17
Gary Land for ESPN
Chris Paul

The 34-year-old point guard for the OKC Thunder is a nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

16 of 17
Rob Daly for ESPN
Brooks Koepka

The 29-year-old PGA Tour golfer is World No. 1.

17 of 17
Marcus Smith for ESPN
Amanda Nunes

The 31-year-old MMA fighter boasts the most wins (11) by a female fighter in UFC history.

