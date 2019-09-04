17 Stunning Photos From ESPN’s 11th Annual Body Issue

Here’s the naked truth: ESPN the Magazine’s final print issue hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 6. But it’s going out in fine form, thanks to its 11th Annual BODY Issue. The yearly ode to athletes of all shapes and sizes across numerous sports officially went live earlier today on ESPN.com.

Among the impressive physiques on display: CrossFit women’s champ Katrin Davidsdottir, UFC champ Amanda Nunes, NBA star Chris Paul, and the offensive line for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Click through to see the roster of 17 cover subjects in all their glory.