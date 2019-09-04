Gary Land, Sophy Holland, Richard Phibbs for ESPN
17 Stunning Photos From ESPN’s 11th Annual Body Issue
World-class athletes show off their impressive physiques in the final issue of 'ESPN The Magazine.'
Here’s the naked truth: ESPN the Magazine’s final print issue hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 6. But it’s going out in fine form, thanks to its 11th Annual BODY Issue. The yearly ode to athletes of all shapes and sizes across numerous sports officially went live earlier today on ESPN.com.
Among the impressive physiques on display: CrossFit women’s champ Katrin Davidsdottir, UFC champ Amanda Nunes, NBA star Chris Paul, and the offensive line for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Click through to see the roster of 17 cover subjects in all their glory.
1 of 17
Richard Phibbs for ESPN
2 of 17
Cory Richards for ESPN
3 of 17
Romana Rosales for ESPN
4 of 17
Peggy Sirota for ESPN
5 of 17
Peter Hapak for ESPN
6 of 17
Sophy Holland for ESPN
7 of 17
Sarah Lee for ESPN
8 of 17
Heather Hazza for ESPN
9 of 17
Benedict Evans for ESPN
10 of 17
Dana Scruggs for ESPN
11 of 17
Mark Williams and Sara Hirakawa for ESPN
12 of 17
Marcus Eriksson for ESPN
13 of 17
Andrew Hetherington for ESPN
14 of 17
Joe Pugliese for ESPN
15 of 17
Gary Land for ESPN
16 of 17
Rob Daly for ESPN
17 of 17
Marcus Smith for ESPN