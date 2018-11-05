The 5 Worst Celebrity-Endorsed Fitness Products

1. Dr. Oz: Garcinia Extract, Coffee Bean Extract, and More

In 2013, Dr. Mehmet Oz got himself into some serious hot water. The board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon and host of The Dr. Oz Show raved to viewers about a “revolutionary” new fat buster called garcinia cambogia. But years before Oz recommended the supplement, also known as hydroxycitric acid, scientists concluded it was no better for weight and fat loss than a placebo.

As researcher Edzard Ernst, an expert in complementary and alternative medicine, told Slate, “Dr. Oz's promotion of this and other unproven or disproven alternative treatments is irresponsible and borders on quackery.”

Besides garcinia cambogia, Oz also promoted several other too-good-to-be-true supplements to audiences. The makers of one of these supposed weight loss tools, Pure Green Coffee, was eventually sued by the Federal Trade Commission for making bogus claims. Oz himself faced scrutiny when Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) called him to testify at a hearing on weight-loss scams and fraudulent endorsements he made on his show.

During the hearing, Oz admitted to using "flowery" and "passionate" language and said that the products he endorses often “don't have the scientific muster to pass as fact.” Yikes.